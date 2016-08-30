LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (Aug. 17, 2016)

Cartoon was ludicrous

TO THE EDITOR

In regards to the cartoon in last week's paper I felt a need to comment. It shows Jesus’ statue in Rio with fingers crossed hoping for a peaceful event.

It is ludicrous bordering on blasphemy to think He who is the rock of faith would "cross" His fingers. What He is looking for is your prayers not only for safe event but prayers for the nations. Our nation in particular is in dire need of prayer since our country has turned from Him who is our only hope. 2 Chronicles 7:14 "If My people who are called by my name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land." I hope it's not too late.

I have often repeated that “When all else fails the elite, they go to war,” and since we are experiencing a global economic collapse, war seems to be on the minds of many.

Ever since Bush launched the War on Terror, after 9/11, the march toward the next Great War was underway.

Under the guise of a humanitarian mission, Obama and allies launched a war that overthrew Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, leaving the most prosperous nation in Africa in ruin, chaos and despair, a breeding ground for terrorists.

Following Libya, Obama and allies launched another humanitarian mission to overthrow the president of Syria, Bashar Al-Assad, by arming “moderate rebels.” Over 400,000 Syrians have been killed, half the population displaced, and 5 million refugees have fled the bloodshed.

After 14 years of War on Terror, with millions killed and entire nations destroyed, conditions for radicalization and revenge, fertilized by mass destruction, torture, poverty, desperation and hopelessness, they are pushed to the edge by foreign invaders. I have often repeated that “When people lose everything and have nothing left to lose, they lose it!”

Remember Obama’s 2013 State of the Union promise that “By the end of next year, our war in Afghanistan will be over”? We still have 8,400 troops there. Remember in August 2014 “As Commander in Chief, I will not allow the United States to be dragged into fighting another war in Iraq” also “No boots on the ground?” There are now over 6,000 troops there, fighting another war in Iraq. An all too accommodating press allows Obama to keep masquerading as the Nobel Peace Prize president.

Obama has ramped up Bush’s CIA drone-killing program, to a point where it violates the Geneva Conventions and international law, because they kill innocents beyond the battlefield.

Obama hit the campaign trail “Ready to pass the baton” to Clinton, who he said “will never hesitate to use force when it is necessary.”

Indeed, throughout the world Obama has not hesitated to “Use force,” which has brought the U.S. closer to war with China and Russia, who are building stronger military ties.

In Bay City, the president of the board, and the village legal counsel have made a number of questionable claims painting David Meixner as the "villain" causing problems. If these claims are false, and we believe them, it harms David Meixner's reputation. I'd like to address a couple of those claims, and clear up these fabrications.

To begin, both the board president and the village legal counsel have written that David Meixner placed "pillars" in what they insist is a public street, the dirt road they call Fish Market Street. Here's the truth: David Meixner never put those pillars there. But the two men who bought that land from the Lipinskis did. Frank Dosdall says John Kramer and Jim Kelly put those pillars up to keep people from driving into the sluice. It was an insurance issue. Like Mr. Meixner, they were concerned with underage drinkers who used that dirt road for late night parties. They placed the pillars there to avoid an accident and lawsuit. In a letter published by Mr. Loberg, he references a "public boat landing" just south of the Meixner home. "Still visible" he states, "even though Meixner put up pillars in the middle of the road leading to this landing perhaps seven years ago or so." Now that we know the truth about those pillars, let's clear up this business about a "public boat landing."

According to Frank Dosdall, there was never a public boat landing there! He, and a couple of his boyhood friends, cleared enough of the shoreline to land their own boats there. It was "NEVER A PUBLIC BOAT LANDING!"

To help justify their "eminent domain" action, the president of the board and the village legal counsel want to paint David Meixner as the villain. The truth is that their claims couldn't hold the water that recently covered that nature trail they dreamed up. And, there's more. But the paper only allows me 350 words a week to shoot holes in this bizarre attempt to take David Meixner's land from him.

With Donald Trump constantly getting free media coverage it’s with some reluctance that I feel the need to weigh in on his recent remarks about Hillary Clinton and the “second amendment people.” Need I emphasize that some take permission from authoritarian “leaders” to redress grievances actively?

Self-fulfilling prophecies take on a quality of righteous indignation if verbal permission is granted by a loose tongue. No matter his motivations, there is a dangerous and growing autocracy surrounding Trump. And we risk a kakistocracy, government by the least qualified, most unprincipled citizens

I hope Americans do not allow Trump a stranglehold on this nation. If he succeeds in the November election, woe be to the world as his deleterious influence spreads.

River Falls