LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (Aug. 24, 2016)

Getting away with murder

Pierce County is the place to go to commit murder and get away with it. I mean, what is in our water that caused the jury to let Milberg off the hook for the deaths of two children, one being her daughter? Did investigators not do their homework in that case or the jury of my peers just can’t think?

I was told that it was a show of compassion to let her go because she suffered for losing her daughter. I get that. But there are consequences for our actions. Maybe our investigators need to be re-schooled in how to conduct investigations or the DAs office is incompetent.

What has happened to our system in this county? We destroy the life of a person who is not taking care of his dogs which were dying at his hands and saddle him with debt but allow a killer to go free. Do we care more about dogs than people or are they on an equal footing? God forbid. Maybe Mr. West suffers from mental illness which may be evidenced by the condition of his home and business but the system has “killed” him and now the woman, who shot her lover, did not call 911 but took time to dispose of his body and possibly hook up with the guy who disposed of it, is going to be free? Oh, but I was defending myself from this maniac. Wait a minute! Not too fast! She suffers from the Stockholm syndrome. But not quite because Stockholm syndrome has to do with a victim of kidnapping who develops love and trust for the kidnapper.

Kuehni meticulously disposed of the body without much forethought because his family would find out that he was missing. Hiding evidence is guilt of wrongdoing. As a child when I stole something that was not mine, I usually hid it and looked at it only when I was alone. Eventually I was found out because my friend found the item missing from his room. There is more to this story than we know.

As a few politicians and a few round table participants spread their negative attitude and projections it is hard to have Faith in the Future. Everything they preach is negative except for their solutions and contributions to society which is normally based on personal satisfaction.

If you don’t believe it, all you have to do is ask them. They are professionals in every field of expertise. Their negative philosophy affects people’s attitudes like a cancer. It is easier to join in with their negativity than to give hope by being a little bit positive about the future.

This morning I had a negative professor offer me a $100 bet that everything is going to turn to crap. I wanted to ask him, if he is so sure, has he withdrew his savings and cashed out his investments in his retirement or is he just preaching it in hopes he is wrong?

When I was young, my dad gave a similar offer to my Uncle Peter about the outcome of the Kennedy/Nixon campaign. Dad felt if Kennedy won, he would win either way.

Just when I start to lose Faith in the Future, I see a young lady at the Pierce County Fair, about 8 years old, walk up to an elderly gentlemen wearing what appeared to be a Veteran’s Cap, stick out her hand to shake his and say, “Thank you for your service,” and then she strolled away. The emotions I felt for that elderly gentlemen will stay with me for rest of my life. That’s where the Faith in the Future lies, not in the negative preaching of the aged.

Sitting in the August village board meeting in Bay City, I watched something very unusual. It humbled me, and it should have done the same to those five men on the board.

The subject being discussed was the dredging of our bay. After an update from Cedar Corporation on the project, the representative asked if there were questions or comments.

Sitting one table in front of mine was David Meixner. After several questions from board members, he asked to speak and was recognized by the board president. Mr. Meixner has been involved with the Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance and offered some helpful advice to the board regarding potential aid for financing the dredging project. He explained some finance information, revealed a recent decision by the Corps of Engineers for a new study of the lake and said that there might be a way for Bay City to partner with these other organizations for the dredging. In closing, he told the board that if there was any way he could be of service, he'd be happy to help.

After 18 months of malicious accusations, and threats involving the condemnation and forced sale of his property by the village board, this guy was offering to help those same people with their problems. Could you do that? Would you do that? If the village board treated you, as they've treated Mr. Meixner, would you willingly put aside your grievances and help them with one of their problems? Apparently, David Meixner is the kind of person who would do exactly that.

I can only hope that those five men understood what he was doing. It should be obvious that citizens like him are a rare and valuable part of our community. If the board understands that, it should dispense with this wasteful, and potentially expensive process of condemnation of Meixner's land and work with him to find a way that will satisfy both parties.

Later, I asked Mr. Meixner why he'd willingly help the board.

"It's not about the board," he said. "It's about what's right, and good for Bay City!"