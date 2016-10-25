LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (Sept. 21, 2016)

Maybe while standing in line to pay for your groceries you’ve noticed the outrageous attacks on Hillary Clinton in The National Enquirer. This week’s smear sinks to a new low in despicable viciousness, claiming Hillary suffers from Alzheimer’s and featuring an unrecognizably photo-shopped zombie mask purporting to be the Democratic candidate.

Googling what I suspected to be The Enquirer’s ties to Donald Trump, I quickly learned that Trump and Enquirer CEO David J. Pecker (I’m not making this up) are cronies from way back.

It figures. The Enquirer used to run harmless entertaining fake stories about space aliens and two-headed babies. Now The Enquirer runs destructive un-entertaining fake stories about anyone who opposes Trump, including such Republicans as Ted Cruz.

Beyond this specific matter of The Enquirer’s naked hatred for Clinton, America needs to take a hard look at the amount of hate in general around this election. Right and left, everyone — including the various candidates for office — needs to dial down the divisive rhetoric, because no matter who wins in November, approximately half the electorate is going to feel angry

and frightened. Under these conditions, how can the country find a way forward together?

As an antidote, I would advise anyone who fears the power mania of the next president to read a good contemporary political biography, such as Carl Bernstein’s fair, detailed 2007 portrait of Hillary Clinton, “A Woman in Charge.” Bernstein makes clear that no president can succeed without the cooperation of a vast and complex Washington establishment, which both major

parties have created together and which is not going away any time soon, no matter which of our flawed candidates we elect.

Thomas R. Smith

River Falls

Opposition to Oak Grove gun range is strong

Many in Oak Grove Township are opposed to a proposed shooting range design/location.

A group wants to start an open air shooting range immediately adjacent to several homes in Prescott (Oak Grove Township), 16 of the homesteads being within a one-mile radius of the proposed site.

As more Oak Grove citizens are becoming aware of the proposal of the gun shooting range’s design and location, they are organizing to fight the plan. A recently established online petition against the proposal has been gaining traction and signatures are being added daily.

The petition specifically opposes the proposed shooting range design/location on the basis of risk to public safety, significantly increased impulse noise pollution, environmental/groundwater impact, quality of life impact and the obvious impact on property values/tax revenues.

We recognize and support the need for safe shooting sports facilities; however, approving this particular open air shooting range design/location would be contrary to the Oak Grove Township Comprehensive Plan, basic good sense and will cost much more to the county and neighbors than it could ever contribute.

The applicants already use a much larger and better suited facility in Hudson; there are several other shooting facilities nearby as well including a large well-suited (and beautiful) one in River Falls and also in Ellsworth, which makes it harder to accept their desire to place a new range in such close proximity to so many homes mainly for their own convenience.

We feel confident that the community and our elected officials will find the proposal is clearly misaligned with current ordinances, the Town of Oak Grove Comprehensive Plan, and even the Wisconsin State DNR strategic guidance recommendations for shooting ranges.

More information can be found on the Facebook Group: Stop Proposed Prescott Shooting Range

The online petition can be viewed or signed here: www.gopetition.com/petitions/StopPrescottRange.html