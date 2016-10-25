LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (Sept. 28. 2016)

Believers tend to describe themselves as God describes us, in His word, (i.e. “sinners”, “saved by faith”, etc.).

How do you identify yourself to others? Hopefully, you avoid political rhetoric to describe yourself. When Trump referred to unlawful aliens as “rapists” and Clinton referred to Trump supporters as “A basket of deplorables” does that matter to you? It should, because identity politics is totalitarianism.

Last week, Thomas R. Smith, River Falls, made a feeble attempt to deflect recent attacks on Clinton for health concerns. He admonished “everyone…needs to dial down the divisive rhetoric,” while he trashed Trump. Who is he trying to fool? Politics is, was, and will remain divisive.

In his final public address, President George Washington warned the public not to allow a two party system to steal power. It is said “Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

We are there folks, which only increases my respect for the genius of many founders. Truth is, we have more in common with people of different ethnicities and religions than we could possibly understand while submersed in totalitarianism, fueled by the divisive propaganda of identity politics. So much so, our students need to have “safe spaces” provided, to shield them from hurtful speech. “Sticks and stones…” has been replaced with a condemnation of “You’re a hateful bully!”

Identity politics was the vehicle to bring Nazism, and at the core of the USSR’s strategy to liquidate the Kulaks and other “enemies of the state.” Identity politics reduces and replaces citizen class conscience, which crosses ethnicity and religious boundaries.

Propaganda from the likes of Black Lives Matter is intended to turn what is actually an elite ruling class power grab into an identity battle.

Identity politics divide and fragment the debt-serf class into ethnic and religious segments which can be easily motivated with propaganda, to see enemies instead of colleagues, and hate your neighbor.

The goal of identity politics, by both parties, is to fragment the bottom 90 percent so they cannot possibly threaten the power elites hold on the nation’s wealth and power. Remain faithful in your support, and destroy country.

I farm in Garfield Township, Jackson County. I am 71 years old. I am safe, happy, prosperous and grateful for all the blessings life has given me.

Fifty years ago, I was a member of 3rd Plt., A Co., 1st Battalion, 3rd Marines. A Co. and its platoons was heavily engaged against North Vietnamese forces in Con Thien. We had been sent there to reinforce B Co., 9th Marines. Bravo 1/9.

B Co. 9th Marines was known to Marine grunts as “busted Bravo.” Bravo 1/9 had been providing perimeter security for the firebase at Con Thien, about one-half mile from the North Vietnamese border. No larger than one of my smaller hay fields, the firebase had been under constant bombardment, assaults and ambushes from well positioned artillery and skilled infantry.

Just before our arrival, B Co. had been reduced to nine men alive, from an original force of over 175. In front of our position, many of their dead rotted in the relentless mid-summer sun. After days, the fighting subsided and what was left of A Co. swept forward to recover the dead Americans of Bravo 1/9.

I remember vividly the bodies of those once proud Marines, and they gave testament to our American citizenry at its best.

Latino Americans from New York, New Mexico and the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago. Native Americans from Wisconsin, Wyoming and plains of Oklahoma. African Americans from Alabama, south LA, and the flats of Cleveland. Japanese Americans from Hawaii, Seattle and the Central Valley. White Americans from Iowa, Kentucky, and industrial North. Blowed away, dead and wasted.

Over the years, as I milked the cows, tilled the fields, raised my family and enjoyed the fruits of a long life, I often think of those at Con Thien who would never be here among us all. They in deed and spirit, gave “their last full measure of devotion.” Still among us are those whose wealth, connections and privilege were used in the usual, predictable ways to avoid such tests of spirit and devotion. Apparently, they just couldn’t be bothered.

Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for President is one of those still among us. This potty-mouthed punk shares a place with the numerous chicken-hawk, country club bad-asses, and assorted frat boy fixers the Republican Party has burdened all of us with for the past 30 years. He equates his quest to avoid venereal disease as his Vietnam. He mocks grieving parents of our war dead. Strutting like a barnyard rooster, he flippantly bellows he knows more about ISIS than those who have fought them for years.

True combat veterans like me, with our scars, Purple Hearts, and demons, know from our souls and experiences, that fools like Trump can only mean death, destruction and endless suffering for those unable to avoid the inevitable, ruinous outcomes of such a grotesquely ignorant blowhard.

