LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (Oct. 5, 2016)

Well I have to thank a former Ellsworth teacher who brought cereal plus each morning to feed those in her class. Breakfast sure, this is a little known fact, we too have caring teachers.

Thanks Nancy for those you fed.

---------------------------

Your recent Sept. 21 article "Harsdorf camp rebuffs 'pay-for-play' allegations” was a set-piece of biased reportage.

Your reporter's use of “left-wing” and “left-leaning” to describe those seeking to question Harsdorf

and her fellow Republicans' links to special interest groups is a clear effort to discredit Harsdorf's critics.

This is a politically conservative community so be assured that in using the term “left-wing” you are tarring people with a very red brush and thereby thoroughly marginalizing them and their legitimate concerns.

Next time, why not just call opponents of Walker and his ill ilk "communists' and get on with your business?

------------------------

Last week there was a political blast in Wisconsin that changed everything.

The Guardian released new evidence of massive corruption by Gov. Scott Walker and several of his closest political cronies, including Sen. Sheila Harsdorf from Hudson. It appears that Harsdorf has secretly supported legislation that retroactively insulated a large lead paint manufacturer (NL

Industries) from lawsuits stemming from the poisoning of Wisconsin children.

Back in 2011, NL Industries made a substantial dark money donation of $750,000 to the Republicans who were facing recall elections at that time.

This crooked money helped Sheila Harsdorf win re-election. Later, she showed her appreciation by supporting legislation that protected her benefactor who had poisoned the children.

If Harsdorf’s corruption makes you sick, an alternative is available on Nov. 8. Her name is Diane Odeen and she has a strong record of public service. She would be a superb and honorable state senator.

-----------------------------

Did you ever notice how every day you hear about how “they” are responsible for everything. They are passing the laws we have to abide by and they are the ones calling the shots.

Now I see citizens and politicians taking a knee or sitting during the playing of our country’s national anthem until “they” see them and listen to them.

I’ve heard some people are going to refuse to vote to show their dissatisfaction with the way “they” are governing the country. Before you decide not to vote or decide to show others that the only way you are able to better our country is to sit during the playing of the national anthem maybe you should think about “What have you done?”

When was the last time you went to a local city, village, town, school, or church meeting? When was the last time you volunteered for a civic position? When was the last time you offered your name to be placed on a local ballot? It is easier to just bitch than it is to serve.

Remember, the Bill of Rights doesn’t read “They the People,” it reads WWe the People.” So get off your knee or ass, and get involved with the decision making.

---------------------------

It is critically important for a free society to have a police force to protect us, our loved ones and our property from those who would cause us harm. It is necessary for police to be empowered to use reasonable force, including deadly force, if warranted.

It is vital to weed out any officer with a different agenda and investigate thoroughly any incident where deadly force was used. The use of force must be justified by our legal standards and we have every right to condemn incidents of racial bigotry.

When it comes to telling the good cops from the bad, we have bigger issues to worry about than racial bigotry. Both bottom-up democratic republics and top-down authoritarian regimes have police officers who look alike, both in uniform and using similar weapons, but they are very different.

In bottom-up societies, the police are empowered by the people to protect the people and their freedoms. In a top-down society, the police are empowered by the elite ruling class, to project power on behalf of the rulers.

Authoritarian regimes, whether communist, socialist, or fascist, victimized millions of human beings during the 20th century. Their force was used to subjugate the people, leaving them powerless and poor.

Who should control the police? The founders agreed to create a federal government with specific and limited powers and left all other powers under the control of the states, and the people. The states decided what conduct is criminal and set penalties for crimes, established enforcement agencies, and built courthouses and prisons.

For more than 75 years, the liberals and progressives in the Democratic Party have pushed to grow the size, reach and cost of the federal government. This has caused a steady encroachment by the federal government, into the states.

We have seen this police power in healthcare, public education, and an acceleration of federal regulations criminalizing conduct. The intention is to render our states little more than geographical subdivisions of an omnipotent federal government. This is a fundamental transformation from a bottom-up, to a top-down nation.

Farfetched? Why are federal agencies heavily arming themselves?

-----------------------

Recently, I responded to a letter from Sanjeev Dhawan regarding two trials in Pierce County. He had expressed his disdain with the “justice system” there. In the Sept. 28 PCH, his name appeared in the Public Records, alleging he not only wasn’t where he was supposed to be, but also allegedly impersonated a peace officer.

Mr. Dhawan will now get firsthand knowledge of how things work. I wonder if we’ll be reading letters from him in the future. Perhaps he will realize that an incident thought to be innocent, not a big deal, can turn into something which could change his entire life. Will this change his opinion of the Pierce County “justice system?” He has the presumption of innocence as a right, but after having his name in the paper, he has already been found “guilty” in public opinion.

Hopefully, ALL the facts will be revealed and, if found guilty, that he actually is. Or will he be used as a pawn for reelection, a victim of inept and criminally biased police work, or in a personal vendetta of a corrupt DA as happened in my case 10 years ago?

I have continued to stand by my innocence. We have proof of it in court documents and testimony used against me, or never used to help me. This can be found at http://1drv.ms/1MbwNLW. A book with explanations, written by my mother, Jean F. Krauss, is forthcoming. Ask the present DA why he sent an investigator to talk to me, then responded, “It was up to a jury to decide.”

Nothing about believing our claims or not. No one in power seems concerned about wrongful conviction; there is more concern about being shown in error.

Editor’s note: Sanjeev A. Dhawan, 23, Prescott, who was arrested for allegedly impersonating a peace officer, is not the same person as the Sanjeev Dhawan who writes letters to the editor. They are relatives.

--------------------

Donald Trump definitely didn’t walk down the mountain with Moses and the 10 Commandments. He has defiled all of them, including “The Golden Rule” which all major religions go by. That is, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

How many thousands of people has he stiffed in his lifetime? How many women has he slept with, including Heffner’s bunnies? How many sacraments of marriages has he broken? How many thousands of lies has he told in his lifetime and then refuted them?

All the things you’re not supposed to do mean nothing to bullies, and Trump has been a continuous bully from the age of 6 on.

Trump’s mental motto is to be a winner all the time, no matter how you can achieve that means. Beat, cheat, lie, steal, etc. It make no difference to Trump.

The question I now ask is: “Do you want Donald Trump to be our next commander in-chief?”

“To be or not to be,” that is something all voters should consider when going to vote! Frank’s an old Ike and now rino voter. A drafted Viet Nam vet.

---------------------

Zianna Oliphant, age 9, gave the following speech at a city council meeting at Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Y’all are treatin’ us wrong. We do this because we need to. We have rights. Our fathers and mothers are killed. And we can’t even see them anymore. It’s a shame that we have to go to their graveyard. And bury them. And we have tears. We shouldn’t have tears. We need our father and mothers. To be by our side. And I’m mad.

“Y’all” are whites. “We” are the offspring of slaves, freed in a measure by civil war. “This” is protest, riot and our killing of your police, or so I take it.

“We do this because we need to.” We need to because you whites do not fight us, and let us fight you, but you hire police to shield you from us. We have rights because you tell us that we are no longer slaves, and we believe you, but you hire police against the Constitution which you made.

Tanya is speaking to me. Y’all is me.

---------------

The report in the Sept. 29 River Falls Journal about Wisconsin Republicans Sheila Harsdorf and Shannon Zimmerman refusing to debate Democrats Dianne Odeen and Scott Nelson on Oct. 6, gives me pause to wonder about the descent of government in Wisconsin.

These Republicans complain that debate organizers, the nonpartisan American Association of University Women and the Optimists Club, are partisan, even though they, like the League of Women Voters, have a long history of conducting well organized, fair debates.

In this rancorous election season it’s particularly important that openness and fairness prevail. Full-throated debates scheduled to reach the electorate are essential to the process of democracy.

River Falls