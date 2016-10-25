LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (Oct. 12, 2016)

Pence said “I” how many times, like he was stuttering before uttering a full sentence. Of course it was mostly the same lying rubbish Trump dished up to us folks in the past year.

Pence must feel just like Gen. Colin Powell when he went before the United Nations with his “aluminum tubes all over and weapons of mass destruction” speech. I have to wonder if all the things uttered by Pence were truly of the heart.

Both Trump and Pence have now told the voters that the Obama administration has doubled down on our national debt. There can be no bigger mathematical lie than that. Figures can lie also but I think this to be mostly the truth.

Willie left us with a positive national bank balance. GWB left office with a $13-15 trillion debt. Obama leaves office with an additional $4-5 trillion. Fifteen plus five equals 20. Twenty does not equal 30 in my math book. The U.S. is not $30 trillion in debt yet, but Trump riling up the world could end up making that so!

This from 50s farm kid “We like Ike” to now rino, but voted for Kasich.

-------------------------

For the last six years Sen. Sheila Harsdorf has stopped listening to the people of our district and has instead focused her efforts to benefit the interests of large corporations and wealthy donors. She embraces the “pay-to-play” lawmaking that has sullied our state’s politics by voting for laws that benefit the corporations helping to elect her and other Republicans and that make it harder to investigate the source and amounts of this corrupting money.

Here are a few of the many bad ideas Ms. Harsdorf has voted for:

Mining legislation written by Gogebic Taconite after the company contributed $930,000 to the Wisconsin Club for Growth

Giving legal liability immunity to NL Industries for the poisoning of over 2,000 Wisconsin children with lead paint, after a $750,000 donation to the Wisconsin Club for Growth

Gutting Wisconsin’s open records law allowing concealment of records of contacts and other decisions made by elected officials

Dissolving the independent Government Accountability Board

Gerrymandering voting districts

Redirecting tax money from public schools and into unaccountable charter schools

Giving $200 million to the wealthy owners of the Bucks for a new stadium

Slashing $250 million of funding from our UW-System

Eliminating UW tenure from state statute, weakening the ability to recruit and retain top instructors.

Cutting the DNR budget and weakening environmental protections

Driving down average working family salaries by attacking labor unions

If Ms. Harsdorf’s dedication to serving the interests of out of state donors over our district’s needs concerns you, then vote for Diane Odeen for State Senate on Nov. 8.

With a record of admirable public service, she will make an effective and honorable state senator who will listen to the voters not big donors.

------------------------------

Sheila Harsdorf and her 16-year voting record as Senator will go down as the darkest days of Wisconsin’s once proud history. Senate District 10’s voices have fallen on deaf ears since her departure for Madison in 2000. A few highlights:

Sheila Harsdorf is and has been beholden to corporate farms, turning her back on family farmers in her district years ago. Small family farms are the backbone of our district and Sheila has betrayed them and the public at-large in a myriad of ways going back to 2002 and continuing into 2016 with her recent vote for high-capacity wells. https://goo.gl/AXUfSh

She has failed miserably on conservation with a 2015-2016 report card score (LCV) of 11 percent for conservation and voting against clean ground water, shoreland protections, clean air, healthy forests and local control.

She has repeatedly voted to suppress voter access for Wisconsin citizens.

She has voted against affordable health care.

She has abused her position on the Joint Committee on Finance to further the agenda of corporate donors. Like Donald Trump’s silence regarding tax statements, Sheila Harsdorf has been shamelessly silent about her most recently revealed betrayal of Wisconsin citizens and 171 lead-poisoned children. As a member of the finance committee she voted in support of a last second motion to protect Simmons’ corporation from liability for poisoning these 171 children, the same corporation that contributed $750,000 to help fund her recall election.

Public service is no longer Sheila Harsdorf’s calling nor has it been for quite some time. This is about maintaining political power and the incestuous relationships between special interests that fund campaigns for political favors and those legislators like Sheila Harsdorf that do their

bidding. Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me; five times, and I’m a darned fool!

-------------------------

It is interesting, but probably predictable, that our State Senate candidate Sheila Harsdorf and Assembly candidate Shannon Zimmerman declined to participate in an AAUW Candidate Forum in River Falls. They are simply following a pattern started by Gov. Walker last summer to limit Republican politicians’ exposure to the general public in Wisconsin. Walker held a series of “Town Hall” meetings around the state but you could attend only if invited.

Rather than answer questions herself directly, Harsdorf now has her campaign office provide replies and statements. She doesn’t have the guts to face her constituents in person to answer questions about her position on issues and defend her voting record during the past couple of years. She has consistently been a rubber stamp for the legislation coming from Scott Walker and ALEC and presented to the senate by Republican Majority Leader Fitzgerald with instructions to pass it. She has lost the ability to listen to her constituents, consider the issues critically and think for herself.

Zimmerman is a newcomer to area politics and we know little about him. I believe he stated somewhere that he was a big fan of our current Assemblyman Dean Knudson, another Walker rubber-stamper. So the less that he has to get out and answer questions from the public, the more he can just rely on the Republican umbrella to carry him through the election. His legal residency in the district may still be open to question.

While the moderator of the AAUW Forum would likely have a question or two for each candidate, nearly all of the questions would be submitted from the audience so I don’t understand why Harsdorf would consider it biased and Zimmerman couldn’t make time for it. If the forum is held, come out and hear what Diane Odeen and Scott Nelson propose for the future of Wisconsin.

-------------------------

In November we must distinguish between candidates who say they “represent us” and those who have lived their lives as true public servants. The Democratic party has heard us demand accountability for politicians and the big money interests that control them and has adopted a platform that supports the middle class by preserving social security, investing in infrastructure and public education, and ensuring our right to vote.

The Republican party has lost its moral compass. Their once honorable platform has been co-opted by an ideology that serves the wealthy at the expense of everyone else: destroying Social Security and putting our most vulnerable at risk of extreme poverty; funneling tax subsidies to a gluttonous fossil fuel industry that warms our planet - threatening life as we know it; stealing our sacred right to vote; the relentless starvation of our public schools by funneling our tax dollars to for-profit private schools; to name a few. These hypocritical Republicans have proven their loyalty only to those who contribute large amounts of money to their campaigns. They have turned their backs on our American way of life - caring for each other.

With the current state Republican administration, if your drinking water gets contaminated by a mega-farm, that’s your problem. If your child has a disability, it’s your problem. If you show up to vote and find out you are no longer registered, even if you’ve voted for many years, that’s your problem. If you or a loved one loses Medicare coverage or Social Security because Republican politicians privatized these programs and the stock market crashes again, as it did in 2008, that’s your problem.

Fortunately, we have several candidates this fall who will turn back the oppressive policies of Adam Jarchow, Romaine Quinn, Sheila Harsdorf, Scott Walker, and other Republicans who have turned against the average citizens of Wisconsin. If you don’t know what your candidate stands for, look at their track record not what they say.

Use your vote to support the people in this state, not the big money donors that get puppets like Jarchow, Quinn, Harsdorf and Walker to do their bidding. While you’re at it, Russ Feingold is a moral choice to replace Trump loyalist Ron Johnson.