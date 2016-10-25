LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (Oct. 19, 2016)

The referendum on the ballot states that “Only human beings are endowed with constitutional rights,” and “Money is not speech.” My team gathered signatures from more than 90 voters who all wanted this referendum on the ballot.

Some of them said they were glad I was doing the work, because they did not have the energy to make it happen. When asked if elected officials represented them, nobody said, “yes.” They all talked about corruption in politics and the amount of money that influences policy.

The Village Clerk certified 91 signatures. The Spring Valley Village Board heard the voices of the voters and voted unanimously to put the referendum on the ballot.

Thank you to all who participated in this effort. We have made it easy for every voter to demand that elected officials enact resolutions and legislation to “reclaim democracy from the expansion of corporate personhood rights and the corrupting influence of unregulated political contributions and spending.”

We the people want our voices heard over the voice of money as our elected officials carry out their responsibilities. Voters: Vote Yes! on Nov 8.

Sincerely,

Plum City School District voters will be going to the polls on Nov. 8 to decide the fate of a two-part $2.3 million referendum.

The $2 million proposal addresses the most pressing needs of the district's buildings. The high school building is 52-years-old and its heating and electrical systems are in need of replacement. Only the most essential repairs or updates are in this proposal. These improvements will be more energy efficient and lower the cost of operation in the future.

Over the past several years, the state of Wisconsin has decreased its aid to public schools. This has forced school districts to cut staff and postpone such things as building repairs, maintenance, replacing buses, textbooks and making technology updates. Eventually, the issues can no longer be delayed and voters must decide their school's fate.

Many school districts throughout the state are grappling with the same problems and have either had a referendum or are preparing for one. The first referendum question explains that the $300,000 is needed for day-to-day operations and to continue quality education.

The district committee that toured and studied the school facilities agreed that improvements to the buildings were necessary for the safety and education of our most valuable resource, our children.

We hope that if you have any questions about this referendum, you please contact someone on the school board, administration or someone on the district committee before you vote to get your questions answered so you can make an informed decision.

-----------------------

I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the family of Michael Pavek. My heart broke once again for your family when I read his obituary in the Oct. 12 edition of the St Paul Pioneer Press.

Editor’s note: Michael Pavek’s daughter Clara Pavek, 5, died in December 2013 in a car accident that also claimed the lives of her two cousins. Kari Milberg, the driver in the accident, was acquitted by a jury of three homicide by negligent operation/vehicle charges July 1.

----------------------------

I would like to respond to some of last weeks “Letters to the Editor.”

To Timothy Hall:

1) The Wisconsin Government Accountability Board which oversees state elections and politicians was reprimanded by the State Supreme Court earlier this year for NOT being independent or impartial – now the GAB is being “remodeled.”

2) The “gerrymandering” of voting districts has been done by both parties since the birth of the state in 1848.

3) The state investing $200 million towards the new Bucks stadium in Milwaukee and road infrastructure would have been passed by either party in control — a very small percentage of the state budget.

4) The “slashing of $250 million” from the UW System (which had reserves of about $1.5 billion) in 2010 helped balance the state deficit due to the overspending by the previous Democratic governor and legislature.

5) Under Act 10, state employee union membership was made “voluntary” — since then about 50 percent of the union membership has left on its own. Also now the state unions do not have virtual control of the state. Private unions were not affected.

To Melanie Weberg:

1) Voter ID does not suppress voter access — any state citizen can get an ID for free — and voter integrity is verifiable.

2) Affordable Health Care is never affordable when it is run by the government as we are witnessing by the implosion of ObamaCare.

To Carol Johnson:

1) The Republicans will NOT privatize Social Security — for your exact reason. Some people would like to opt out though.

2) After Russ Feingold lost his U.S. Senate seat to Ron Johnson, Feingold stayed in DC as a lobbyist — and then off to California to “teach” in a university — virtually never stepping back into Wisconsin for the past six years. Ron Johnson cares for our state and country, but he believes in “government accountability.”

As President Reagan said “Government is not the solution to our problems — government is the problem.”

-----------------------------

Funny thing happened while I watched the last presidential debate. I realized that I was doing the same thing that puzzled me about pro wrestling fans — watching what I knew was fake and enjoying it. It was pure entertainment, ranking somewhere between my favorite, playing with the grandkids and good quality pizza.

Sadly, this is what passes as a critical component of the political process, meaningless vacuums of discourse, in the most advanced country in the world. There is no talk of actual plans, metrics, priorities and details, just a bunch of zingers and platitudes.

In the real world, whether running your household or business, you have a vision, and create a concrete plan to meet those goals, articulating it to the stakeholders in business or family at home. To be successful, metrics are developed to measure your progress and address any failings. But that’s not how government, or the political system works.

When politics comes up in conversation, I am often asked who I will vote for. I typically joke that “Trump is the only qualified candidate because, with $20 trillion in debt, he is the only one that knows how to file the paperwork.” My honest answer is “At this point, it really doesn’t matter who is in office.”

The federal government spends nearly the entirety of the tax revenues it collects on interest to service the debt, and entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare. They could literally cut everything we think of as government, from the military to the Internal Revenue Service and it would barely have an impact.

Should you cast your ballot for the candidate you think will help you prosper, a politician thousands of miles away who cares enough to increase your wealth? Really? We are the ones who have the most influence to grow our own prosperity. From learning new skills, starting businesses, etc., we have a multitude of ways to become more prosperous and provide a better life for our families. The truth is, there is only one viable candidate to make your dreams and ambitions a reality. That’s you.

-------------------------

Many times I have asked folks of voting age, including Republicans, the question “how long has Sheila Harsdorf held public office?” Most are clueless. Eventually some say “too long.” I then respond to them that is not the answer I was looking for. The answer to that question is “way too long.” I have lost track myself.

There are many shames on Sheila for who and what she voted on as our senator for our local district. The one that really fries me is doling out money for the coliseum stadium. The stats are anywhere from $200 million to the tune of $350 million. One dollar would be one dollar too much for what Sheila, Scootie and gang gave to that project out of our district’s dollars. The biggest shame is stealing those dollars away from education, infrastructure, etc.

Sheila’s first two elected terms were enough. She should have then went home for good and milked the cows instead of milking big money in Milwaukee, Madison and all of us in the upper Midwest. Now the voters definitely need to send you on your way. As Woody said, “So long, it’s been good to know ya.”

---------------------------------------

I just want to tell you of an experience I had this week with the Legion Post 204:

My brother, Dale Adams died on March 4 and we decided to bring him home from South Bend, Ind., for burial.

He was a veteran. I was very impressed with our local post. In working out details for his service, I talked to Merlin Blaisdell about placing his marker stone in the St. Paul's UCC Cemetery. Costs were rising and I was concerned. He stated that the local Post 204 would place the stone for our family, saving the cost of a mortuary placing it. I just want to commend the men and lady that came in the pouring rain for his memorial service on June 4 to do the honors and

three gun salute. Then Thursday, Oct. 13 they again came and did an exquisite job of digging out and laying the heavy grave marker. I want to thank you Donna Swenson, Jim Delamater, David Voelker, Dale Nelson, Jerome Hanson and Terry Olson. Also special thanks to Merlin Blaisdell, who so kindly took care of many details and oversaw the grave marker, seeing that all was correct.

What a fine group we have here in Ellsworth Post 204.

May God richly bless you,

If you’ve read Wisconsin news lately, you’ve learned that Sen. Harsdorf benefited from large campaign contributions from a lead paint mogul during the recall elections which she rewarded by voting for legislation retroactively protecting that company from lawsuits involving the lead poisoning of children.

Unfortunately, this preference of business over citizen interests wasn’t an isolated incident. In eastern St. Croix County, we learned Sen. Harsdorf also voted to eviscerate water quality protections (visit http://we-the-irrelevant.org/ ) as we face the expansion of an industrial dairy operation. This in spite of an overwhelming majority of constituents begging legislators not to do so. Destruction to water quality within Kewaunee County (east of Green Bay) from industrial dairies is evidence of lax water quality standards and oversight; over one-third of tested private wells are contaminated with bacteria and nitrates.

If Sen. Harsdorf will not protect our children or our clean drinking water in the face of special interests or political party pressure, it’s time for a new face to represent us in Madison; someone who cannot be manipulated.

Our representative democracy should be about citizens' welfare — not personal gain for the politician. I've worked with Diane Odeen on local issues and she will be the change we need in Madison.

I urge all to vote for clean drinking water and protection for our children, even if it means voting contrary to your usual custom — these life-impacting issues are too important to ignore. Please vote for Diane Odeen on Nov. 8.

-------------------

With less than 30 days until the election, I find it puzzling that Sen. Harsdorf is not active in seeking re-election. All even-numbered senate districts are up for election this year in Wisconsin. I’ve already attended several debates/forums for the candidates for the 67th Representative

District, the district I live in. I visited the Dunn County Republican website and the calendar says there are no events scheduled for October. I find that extremely strange.

Diane Odeen (D-River Falls) is running for the 10th District senate seat against Sen. Harsdorf. According to Odeen, Harsdorf has declined to attend forums hosted by nonpartisan groups. One of the nonpartisan groups was the St. Croix Valley Friends of Education. In the past, Harsdorf has served on committees in Madison related to education. I would think that Harsdorf owes the constituents in her district an explanation why she isn’t actively participating in her bid for

re-election.

Wouldn’t you think that the Republican Party of Dunn County would encourage Sen. Harsdorf to participate, especially when there is less than a month before election time? Is Sen. Harsdorf so comfortable with her bid for re-election that she doesn’t feel she needs to participate in debates/forums?

Or is it the Guardian newspaper article referring to the pay-to-play scheme with a late night session in which she was mentioned? For whatever reason, Sen. Harsdorf doesn’t seem to be very interested in the participating in the political process this time around. Maybe the hard-working voters in her district should ask why before going to the voting booth on Nov. 8?

Dunn County