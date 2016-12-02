LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (Nov. 9, 2016)

When I first heard that the Prescott Sportsmen’s Club wanted to establish a shooting range in our area, I set out to learn more. We own 60 acres with a home and ranch (raising show cattle and lambs), about three miles outside of Prescott. Our east property line is adjacent to the Prescott compost site, and the range would be on the other side of the compost, with shooters aiming toward our house.

To determine what this would sound like from our home, I went to the residential area near the Hudson Rod & Gun Club during their trap shooting hours and parked the same distance away. The shooting I heard was surprisingly loud, distinctive and jarring, with random forceful pops of noise and different length pauses in-between.

I looked around to see if anyone was outside on this beautiful weekend afternoon — it was completely deserted with all windows shut tight.

Back home, I went for an evening walk and marveled, as I do every day, at the natural beauty of our land and area. I looked directly east and imagined the proposed range, open almost every day for public shooting, about 400 yards away with three trap houses, all shooting toward our house. I closed my eyes and recalled the sounds I heard in Hudson. I realized I would not be able to tune it out, learn to live with it, or stay in the house with the windows shut.

After discussion with my husband, we decided if the range goes in, we will sell our property and move. Leaving my home and having this be our last family Christmas in the house where we raised our kids quite literally breaks my heart. I’m also scared about the financial impact of selling our home — because people who want the space, beauty and quiet of a rural area will likely not want a shooting range next door.

I understand the proposed range would be more convenient for the Prescott school trap team, who currently travel to Hudson once a week for four months of the year. But at what price? And if the answer is that convenience for the team is worth negatively impacting lives, it will make our decision to move easier — because I wouldn’t want to be part of a community that chooses that answer.

To say that the last several months have been stressful is an understatement.

Get your good karma fired up and see the play Seven Brides for Seven Brothers put on by Ellsworth High School Drama.

Mr. Dulak, Ms. Fuchs and Mr. Kleppe, along with the talented students, are to be commended on such a great event.

This is truly a must see.

On Oct. 28, Gordon Borner's comparison of presidents' economic performances appeared in letters to the editor. It contained many errors:

The unemployment rate never reached 12 percent under President Carter. It did hit 7 percent and was at 6 percent in 1980. It did hit 10 percent under Reagan in 1983 and was at 6 percent in 1988. It was at about 7.4 percent in 1992, under Bush I, and back down to 4 percent in 2000 under Clinton and was never at 7.7 percent at any time under Clinton, contrary to Mr. Borner's claim.

The debt increased under all administrations since 1972, except under Clinton when it went from 64 percent of GDP to 58 percent of GDP. Spending did not decrease under Clinton, but revenues, due to low unemployment, the tech and housing booms and increased taxes on the highest income earners did. There was no Clinton recession as Borner claims.

The downturn occurred in 2000-03, under Bush, and did not last two consecutive quarters which is the generally accepted economic standard for a recession. The Bush recession came in 2007, after GOP tax cuts while prosecuting two unfunded war efforts and Medicare Part "D" took the debt to 82 percent of GDP. To blame Pelosi and the Dems for that debacle is preposterous. They can, however, be blamed for passing a stimulus package that was too small and the ACA without a public option to control prices that has been made the recovery under Obama so very slow. However, all indicators except wage growth and the national debt are trending in the right direction.

Elmwood