LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (Nov. 16, 2016)

The election is over, but there is cry emerging from some that it is not fair that Trump won despite losing the popular vote. There has been a movement afoot to try to remove the Electoral College because it suppresses democracy. These people forget that we are a constitutional Republic where the views of the majority and the minority are protected.

Article II directs that the number of electors correspond exactly with the numbers in the Congress with 100 electors representing the Senate and 435 additional electors representing the House, and with the 23rd Amendment directing that the District of Columbia receive three electors.

These electors are distributed among the States according to the total number of U.S. Senators and U.S. Representatives in each State. The popular vote in each State directs the electors of that State how to cast their vote for President. Whichever candidate wins the popular vote in that State wins all of that State’s electors. In some states the rules are different. During the Constitutional Convention, three views were discussed by the founders on how the president could be elected and were rejected. The first view was to allow Congress to select the president. The second view was to allow the State legislatures to select the president.

The third view was that the president be elected by national popular vote. This idea was rejected because the more populous States would have much greater influence than the smaller States and therefore the interests of those smaller States could be disregarded.

The Electoral College system preserves a balance between population centers and between diverse State and regional interests, incorporating elements both of popular and of State representation in its operation.

Example: Bush vs Gore: Gore carried only 676 counties, located primarily along both coasts and the Mississippi River that are heavily populated. Bush was the overwhelming choice of the States and of the more geographically diverse regions of the country Bush carried 2,436 counties spreading virtually from coast to coast. The Electoral College wisely weighs these competing interests in the selection for a President.

“A form of government in which people choose leaders by voting.”

The election took place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The outcome for some voters was who they voted for and others not. That is how a democracy works. The idea of protesting, bitching and complaining because your person didn’t win is asinine. Move on.

Now for those who decided to protest by not voting or couldn’t make up their mind, think about it. You are first to complain and the last to make a decision. You are definitely part of the problem and weigh heavily against any solution to any problem.

I don’t understand how our country tries to spread democracy around the world, but some citizens, are hell bent not to accept the results of an election when it doesn’t go their personal desired way in the country preaching democracy. The blame game seems to be the new normal for some politicians as well as voters. To preach democracy and then be so hypocritical of it is truly an oxymoron.

Yesterday, the day after the election, Trudy made me stay home from work and work around the house, talking about an oxymoron, life goes on. Today I am back at it. I’ve heard several times today, “if this would have happened the outcome would have been different...if, if, if.”

My answer to that is and always has been, “If starts with the same letter as insanity, and if your aunt had balls she’d be your uncle.”

Get over yourself, we are in this together. You believing you know more than others might be better served by you accepting what others know.

With regard to the recent Plum City School District referendum, we don't know how to personally thank all the people who have worked for so long and so hard to assure us that we will continue to have our school, the heart of our community.

We are so grateful to Mary Baier, Superintendent, the Plum City School Board, the Steering Committee, and the SOS organization, along with the many others who have helped to make it possible for the children of the area to continue their education locally. Thank you!

Gratefully,

In 2004 we read “The Plot Against America,” the award-winning novel by Philip Roth, based on some historical fact, in which he imagines that Charles Lindbergh accepted the urging of Republican Senators to run against (and ultimately defeat) Franklin Roosevelt in 1940. The United States of America devolves into a place where anti-Semitism is widespread and persecution of Jews generally accepted.

Charles Lindbergh was in fact, a member of the “America First” party, an anti-Semite and accepted a medal from Goring on behalf of Hitler in 1938. In 1939 Lindbergh said, “We can have peace and security only so long as we band together to preserve that most priceless possession, our inheritance of European blood, only so long as we guard ourselves against attack by foreign armies and dilution by foreign races.”

This past Wednesday, Nov. 9, we awakened on the 78th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the widespread attacks against Jews in Germany, about which Lindbergh wrote in his diary, “I do not understand these riots on the part of the Germans. It seems so contrary to their sense of order and intelligence. They have undoubtedly had a difficult 'Jewish problem,' but why is it necessary to handle it so unreasonably?"

Some criticism of Roth’s novel in 2004, included comments that what he depicts could never occur in the United States of America. Now we shall see.

Prior to any local or state approvals and current consideration by the St. Croix County Board of a moratorium to evaluate and respond to citizen clean drinking water concerns, the new owners at Emerald Sky Dairy have started staking out their new facility on the property. Resident concerns and documented wetland issues have not yet been resolved, yet they are proceeding as though this is a "done deal." This does not convey a "good neighbor" impression.

The theory that economies of scale justify the expansion is ringing hollow with residents. The privatizing of profits and socializing of costs to maintain clean drinking water by area residents feels like "trickle-down economics" that trickle down into our wells, groundwater and on into our streams, all the way to the St. Croix River!

I believe we should be proactive in protecting public health, safety and general welfare, prevent pollution and the creation of private and public nuisances, and preserve the quality of life, property values and the environment of the county.

Let your county board members know your stories on this issue and the importance of clean drinking water to your family's health and property value! The moratorium will be considered by our County Board on Dec. 6 at 9 a.m. at the Government Center in Hudson. Contact (email www.cosaint-croix.wi.us)