LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (Nov. 23, 2016)

Growing up in a Catholic family, attending eight years of Catholic school and four years of public school in an all-white area didn’t really teach any bad or good about race issues. It wasn’t an issue.

When I started working as a beef lugger at Armour’s Meat Packing in South St. Paul, employee diversification was normal. There was no difference. I remember one time when I was about to lug a 250-pound beef quarter, a white co-worker cut the side in half too soon, deliberately, which would have either killed me or badly injured me if Big John, a black guy, wouldn’t have grabbed me from out under it before it hit the floor. After he made sure I was OK, he, let’s just say, explained to the white guy he should never do that deliberate stunt again. That one instant taught me it’s a blessing to be color blind because being a jerk has nothing to do with color, political or religious beliefs.

It’s hard to imagine anyone saying working in a meat packing plant was instrumental in teaching me life. Every race, sexual orientation, etc. worked there. It worked because a lot of the jobs were on the line, your livelihood depended on your co-worker’s performance. You didn’t care if they were tall or short, their color, gay or straight, religious, male or female, if you wanted a paycheck you accepted everyone for who they were and they accepted you.

--------------------------------------------------------------

The Pierce County Historical Association would like to learn how many veterans of World War II are still living today in Pierce County.

There isn’t an easy way to obtain that list of names, thus the exhibit committee is asking the public to submit World War II veterans’ names to the organization.

The “last man standing” of the greatest generation is desired; please send in names. The 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor is in a few weeks, and that marks the beginning of America’s involvement in the war. Thus the desire to know who is still living that served during those four very hard years. Most are in their late 80s and into their mid-90s. Please honor them by sending in their names to the PCHA.

Send the names to the following address:

PCHA Veterans Project

PO Box 148

Ellsworth, WI 54011

---------------------------------------

English Lutheran Church would like to express to the Ellsworth community our deepest gratitude for your donations of food items for family Thanksgiving baskets. We were able to provide a Thanksgiving Meal Basket to 36 families this year.

Your contributions have gone a long way toward helping other local families have a Thanksgiving feast to remember. Your prayers for our community are greatly appreciated as well.

Thank you for your help and we wish your family a Happy Thanksgiving!

----------------------------------------------------------

With the election cycle coming to an end, it is time for Congress to tackle the looming gray wolf problem in the Great Lakes states. To put it plainly, the federal government has failed residents of the Great Lakes region on this issue, and it is time to come together to delist the wolf from the endangered species list once and for all.

Sen. Ron Johnson and Congressman Reid Ribble introduced the State Wolf Population Management Bill (S.2281) with language removing the gray wolf from the endangered species list in Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. This language has also been added to the Senate version of the North American Energy Security and Infrastructure Act of 2016. We feel this language should be passed as soon as possible to return wolf management back to the states.

It is now time for Sen. Tammy Baldwin to step forward and offer leadership on the Democratic-side of the aisle just as Sen. John Tester (D-Montana) did out west. We understand this is an uncomfortable issue for Sen. Baldwin because of her home in Madison. However, she was elected to represent the entire state, and we encourage her to take a bold step to heed the will of the people who are most affected by the runaway wolf population — rural Wisconsinites.

Nearly 200 concerned citizens attended the Great Lakes Wolf Summit held in Cumberland in September and proved that delisting the gray wolf is a bipartisan issue. While we can all agree that the wolf has a place on the landscape, Wisconsin should not be a wolf sanctuary.

Sen. Baldwin has the opportunity to help reduce the number of tragic losses of family pets and livestock to an out-of-control wolf population in Wisconsin. In the past, Wisconsin has proven to be capable of managing our wolf population and now is the time to return control to the states.