LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (Nov. 30, 2016)

The Board provided information to the writer that they needed to cut $10K from the library last year and another $3,600 from the Police Department, yet they fail to inform they provided the officer with a $5,000 dollar wage increase at the same time.

I also questioned the traffic study, and they intentionally tried to mislead me, that this was still under review by the state DOT, yet upon making contact myself with the state, they said NO study would be done, due to no information was received to warrant the study.

Upon telling them I had contact with the DOT, they changed their story to “We knew that two months ago.”

Now, this community concern came to them 18 months ago, and a proposal of digital radar signs was presented to them (by me) and they knocked it down, yet in the article it now says they offered this information (not true) that these signs are being looked into by use of grant money, in which I had in the proposal I submitted to the board in an open meeting.

This is not a complaint against the writer, as she was given this information by them after the meeting I believe, but a complaint that the intentional misleading of information to the public continues by this group of people (some).

It is time for the community to look very strongly at those they believe and elect to the board, as the budget is another thing that needs review by the citizens before they keep paying their taxes. Your taxes keep going up, yet they claim they are cutting costs.

---------------------------------------------------------

Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook is under attack for the negative and fake news that has been appearing on Facebook. Rightfully so, I believe. We have had numerous subliminal communication lawsuits in the past and this is just another avenue of it.The average human attention span is eight seconds. That is one second less than a goldfish. When the fake news appears, people have a tendency to accept it as fact, right or wrong; it gets spread like wildfires. Humans go hyper over negative news. It has to be it makes one feel better because at least it isn’t happening to them. Facebook’s negative fake news can cause irreversible damage to our country and to individuals. The old saying goes, “You can’t un-ring a bell.” This is a problem the politicians better address before it gets any worse. The idea of “there’s no way it can get out of hand,” think about it. The fake news on social media falls under the same illegal communication as subliminal communication does.

My uncle Peter predicted in 1970 that water would be way more expensive than gasoline in the future. People said ‘no way.” I said when people insisted “three-wheelers were going to be outlawed,” no way. Things happen; you just have to have the right or wrong people pushing for it.

The fake news communication that comes from Facebook social media spreads to every coffee shop’s round tables in the country. There it gathers momentum and is spread from house to house. Fake news is the meth of the communication industry. It just keeps going and going until it crashes along with everyone that it has ever been in contact with.

My only advice is to not believe everything you hear, see or read. It’s the only time “sense” is worth more than dollars — that’s common sense. Become familiar with it, it is the only thing that might save us all.

-----------------------------------------------------------

According to State Sen. Tom Tiffany (R) and Rep. Adam Jarchow (R), we are about to be invaded by the wolves, and it should be priority ONE for Congress to deal with the federal government's failure to protect us! Well gentlemen, the federal and state governments have been controlled by your crowd for six years, so take a good look in the mirror if government is the problem.

Their point that managing the wolf population should be in the hands of the state is valid as long it is in the hands of a science-based DNR adequately funded and fully staffed — three things these two senators have consistently voted against. But rather than fund the DNR, these two choose to hold "wolf summits" and write about a "runaway wolf population" in "rural Wisconsin."

Such sensational exaggeration may be intended to sell themselves as friends of outdoor enthusiasts and rural residents of all stripes while camouflaging their environmental records. In the Hazelhurst area Sen. Tiffany is oft referred to as "Toxic" Tom for his support of relaxing controls on mining operations and support of water resource exploitation. Sen. Jachow is author of legislation that weakens county level lake protection zoning for a Madison, one-size-fits-all, boiler plate that puts our water resources at the mercy of developers. Additionally, they both have stood in the way of legislation to control CAFO pollution.

Indeed, there are some "big bad wolves" threatening our outdoor heritage and water environments, but they're not afield. The real threats sit in various senate and assembly seats and have names like Tiffany, Jarchow and Johnson who view water protection as an obstacle to business exploitation.