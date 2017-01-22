LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (Jan. 18, 2017)

A huge thank you to all involved in the giving spirit of the Ellsworth Gift Box Program.

The contributions from Ellsworth Community School District Foundation, sponsors, volunteers, donations, shoppers and gift wrappers made this past Christmas less stressful for 83 families.

A special thank you to Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services/Jay Nesseth and employees for use of their community room.

Thank you to our efficient high school girls Anna Olson, Rachel Sullivan and Julia VanWatermeulen who put in numerous hours organizing sponsors and applicants.

Your compassion for others is an inspiration! May you all know you made a difference in many lives. Helping others makes our community and world a better place.

Peace and blessings in 2017!

-----

TO THE EDITOR

Everyone was getting asked to sign nomination paperwork in December for the upcoming April elections. It is time for everyone to pay very close attention to those they are signing papers for.

Will they keep the communities’ interest at the top of their priorities for taking care of while in office, or will they simply follow the people that have been misleading you so far?

This happens from the local level to the federal level on a regular basis, but as citizens it is time for you to wake up and pay attention to what they have been doing. Look into the way they spend your money, the way they care for your concerns and the way they support the community in growing for the future.

If you feel they are doing a good job because they are a friend of yours, then maybe it is time to step back and let someone else take over to make a difference that will assist the entire community, not just what you want to see.

The facts are clear in some communities that they have become stagnant, and a change is needed to make progress in the communities that everyone will benefit from. There is always a chance for things to become better for everyone, but it takes making change to some areas to get there.

When you see the same people controlling and running everything for many years, there is usually going to be issues. It is always good for a changing of the guard to ensure that this does not happen. Look at our Congress and you will see easily. Being a lifer in politics can lead to individuals believing they are untouchable when failing their constituents. Think before you sign those papers (or nominate someone at a caucus); is there someone better to fill this seat?

-----

TO THE EDITOR

The number 1 reason Obamacare has been such a hot topic is because our elected Congress representatives have to personally pay a percentage for health care and a lot of them don’t like that. Their wages and fringes aren’t enough; the very thought of them having to be treated like regular taxpayers is wrong in their minds.

Before you get sucked into their thoughts of unfairness, think about the citizens that couldn’t get health care because of preexisting conditions, age problems and other challenges of life.

Having young adults covered under the parents’ insurance until they were 26 was put in there for Congress so their children were covered at the taxpayers’ expense; that part they did like.

Don’t forget about the farmer that was paying $2,500 per month with a $13,000 deductible with $25,000 out of pocket in network and $48,000 out of network a year, or the contractor that was paying $6,000 a month health care premium before changes.

Look around before you start complaining about how much you are paying. Some people are just trying to make it, while others are spending their time on earth blaming everything on everyone else while taking advantage of every possible subsidy or tax loophole to avoid paying any taxes because they feel they’re special. The same ones are using every resource possible to make sure if they do get sick someone else will pay for their medical expenses.

Just remember the ones that are trying to dismantle Obamacare will be coming after veterans, Social Security and Medicare next.

If you have been listening, there isn’t any talk of improving any social program, just dismantling. In their minds the old, the young and the weak are a drain on “their society,”

-----

TO THE EDITOR

I’m a retired Circuit Court Judge. I represent property owners and citizen groups opposed to the creation of more frac-sand mines throughout our region and who are concerned about questionable permitting processes used by local governments.

I’ve received numerous complaints of misconduct and conflicts of interest regarding village, town, city and county officials, lawyers, realtors and mining representatives. The charges range from pro-mining prejudice or favoritism and bias to intentional or unintentional violations of local or state ethics codes and laws.

More seriously, there’s been misconduct by officials giving special consideration to individuals, family members or mining interests. There are even instances of criminal self-dealing by officials, who for their own financial benefit have entered into mining agreements and then promoted granting of mine licenses, development agreements and liberal ordinance terms for the frac-sand industry.

Lawyers cannot, at taxpayer expense, give legal advice to municipalities concerning how to best regulate frac-sand mines and rail loadout projects on one hand, while serving as lawyers for frac-sand mining interests on the other. Such conflicts of interest constitute professional misconduct.

Folks have been convinced by realtors to sell to mining interests if and when conditions set by the mining company are met. These confidential one-sided deals favor the mining companies, which often lack the present intent and/or the financial resources to proceed with the purchase in the foreseeable future.

County District Attorneys are elected and employed to investigate and prosecute many of the violations we’ve encountered. They serve as the chief law enforcement officers in counties. As a former District Attorney and Judge, I know these men and women take their duty to preserve and protect our lives and properties very seriously.

If you know of or have reason to suspect wrongdoing by officials, attorneys with conflicts of interest, realtors or mining representatives, you are urged to write to your District Attorney with the facts. If you are being ill-served by your locally-elected boards, stand up, speak out and recruit and elect honest, fair and impartial representatives to serve and protect your interests.

Finally, we ask that you send a copy of your communication to one of the following organizations which are fighting to protect our environment, our system of justice and the public interest.

Act Now, email: reskdan@centurytel.net Frac Sand Sentinel, email: sunnyday5@charter.net.

-----

TO THE EDITOR

There is a cascading set of failures for Sen. Harsdorf and former Rep. Knudson when it comes to the so called "War on Drugs."

In early 2014, the state legislature passed the H.O.P.E. set of bills meant to address the epidemic of heroin overdoses. They’ve been a complete failure with record overdose deaths in 2014, 2015 and 2016. In other words, the problem is still getting worse.

After the January 2014 "listening session," I went home and was troubled by the responses of the panel. Parent after parent and attendee after attendee talked about the need for more money for treatment options, while the panel's only focus was on the now failed "HOPE" set of legislation and drug courts.

Wisconsin spends around $23,000 a year locking up heroin addicts with a health care problem and yet can't figure out where to get the $4,000 for treatment. Failed thinking.

At the listening session I spoke about treatments available that offered a better than 50 percent success rate for heroin addiction intervention. These scientific research studies were clearly ignored by our politicians and these drugs remain Schedule 1- unavailable. That means no one gets them in the U.S.

If you have a family member suffering from addiction, mental disease or the horrors of war, and want hope, real hope, Sheila Harsdorf, our remaining incumbent, and Dean Knudson, our exiting Assemblyman, didn't care to engage the science of these new developments. People are dying and their "solutions" have failed — SPECTACULARLY.

One more thing. There is a new bill to allow Cannibis oil for the treatment of seizures. Why don't you ask Sen. Harsdorf about "Lydia's Law." Mother’s Day may never be the same for you.

Town of Hudson