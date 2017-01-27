LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (Dec. 7, 2016)

Correction: Apologies to the readers of a letter I submitted last week which was published in the Nov. 30 edition, in which I referred to Assembly Rep. Adam Jarchow (R) Balsam Lake as a state senator (twice). Sorry about any confusion that may have caused.

The information regarding his contribution to authoring Act 10 which alters Wisconsin's Public Trust Doctrine thus putting some shoreline, bottom and water use once governed/protected by state and local entities into the hands of shoreline property owners is, however, correct.

------------

TO THE EDITOR

It seems that this election cycle will never end. First, a recount. Really? All parties involved originally agreed to results but some couldn't pass up a chance to cry and solicit more funds. Does this bring back any memories of a recall election? This might sound undemocratic but really how democratic is it spending this time and money just because you can?

Secondly, another rehash of the Electoral College. Some claim that the founding fathers chose the Electoral College over direct election in order to balance the interests of high-population and low-population states. But the deepest political divisions in America have always run not between big and small states, but between the north and the south and between the coasts and the interior. Seems to be in the best interest of places like River Falls, Wisconsin (small, interior state) to keep the Electoral College.

Another argument for the Electoral College stemmed from the fact that ordinary Americans across a vast continent would lack sufficient information to choose directly and intelligently among leading presidential candidates. I don't think that argument has changed much based on what I see of sound bite discussions in the media.

I think that any sincere, thinking person would support our founding fathers and accept a validated election result and the electoral college system that protects the values of the republic.

--------------

TO THE EDITOR

Donald Trump is proceeding full throttle to misappropriate power in advance of his inauguration next month.

A case in point is his recent decision to engage by phone with the President of Taiwan, thereby enraging the Chinese leadership and jeopardizing a longstanding diplomatic relationship between the U.S. and China.

The ever more radical shift in the American political landscape and Trump’s disposition to act unilaterally and without authority, boldly taking up the reins of authoritarianism, are alarming.

By choosing as his closest advisors his children and far right activists, he indicates a swing toward an insular kakistocracy: governance by the least qualified, most unprincipled citizens.

Fearless civic engagement and vigilance are needed to stave off the march of fascism.

-----

TO THE EDITOR

Since the election liberals have been running around like chickens with their heads cut off. They think the result was influenced by Julian Assange, the Russians, James Comey or Bernie Sanders. Their blame game is just as misguided as the people who think the election was between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Both notions could not be more wrong.

The election was really an ideological battle between the working men and women of the country and the establishment elites (especially liberals) who want to tell hard working Americans, in their usual condescending way, what kind of health care you can have, what kind of light bulbs you can use, what size your toilet tank has to be and what a terrible parent you are if your 3-year-old isn’t wearing a helmet while riding their tricycle!

At long last, the hard working Americans have finally told the establishment elites to stick it. They also sent a message to all the Hollywood types that no one cares what they say — just shut up and sing or act.

Hard working Americans realize that liberals believe that the people should be controlled by the government. Conservatives believe that the government should be controlled by the people.

Liberals failed to realize that in a year when the tide turned so heavily against the establishment elites, it was a really bad idea to nominate the most elite, establishment candidate on the planet. This kind of brain wizardry could only guarantee a losing outcome. Of course, this is the kind of logic one would expect from the anti-science, knuckle-dragging political party that believes more in the pseudo science of man-made global warming that in the real science that a 9-month-old fetus is a baby.

Ellsworth