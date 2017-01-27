LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: (Dec. 14, 2016)

Thank you, Mr. Pazdernik, for another of your endless diatribes against liberals, of which I am proudly one. I believe that every man, woman and child, regardless of color, ethnicity or religion, has an equal right to live with dignity.

I believe that our creator has appointed us all to be good stewards of the earth and that we all have a responsibility to care for the land, air and water.

I believe that those who labor should be paid a wage that makes it possible to feed, clothe and house themselves and their families.

I believe that every man, woman and child should have an equal chance at getting the best health care possible regardless of their status in society.

I believe in the biblical mandate to welcome the alien, care for the refugee and provide for the downtrodden, homeless and hungry.

I believe it is essential to regulate a free market because capitalism unrestrained by any moral system is corrosive and destructive.

Mr. Pazdernik considers it a great victory that Mr. Trump was elected President. Truth be told, with his sordid past, Mr. Trump could not land a job as an aide in a nursery school. But now, by virtue of the electoral college, he's going to be the President of the United States.

What I find sickening is the long parade of hypocritical conservatives who rejected Mr. Trump with great disgust when he was a candidate but are now eagerly lining up to kiss his feet. Conservatives would be sorely mistaken to assume that they have a mandate to do what they please. Hillary Clinton received 2.5 million more votes than Mr. Trump. If he can survive the next four years without being impeached, he will face a formidable uphill battle being re-elected.

------------

TO THE EDITOR

Thank you for decorating the East End Park. It looks really nice, but the finishing touch was when the Christmas Nativity crib was put up with Jesus, Mary and Joseph and also the shepherds.

Merry Christmas to all.

------------

TO THE EDITOR

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office hopes that the upcoming holiday season will be a time of great joy for everyone. But as people gather to celebrate the holidays, some families and friends will have to cope with the absence of a loved one who was killed in a traffic crash.

This is the reason why the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office will participate in a statewide traffic safety effort called “Booze and Belts” from Dec. 15 through Jan. 1. To save lives and prevent injuries, we will increase our traffic enforcement day and night to crack down on intoxicated drivers and unbelted motorists with an ultimate goal of zero preventable deaths in Pierce County and in Wisconsin.

We hope that everyone will always make the responsible decision to buckle up and drive sober now and in the future. If you do, you will protect yourself as well as others that share our roadways. Please do your part to ensure your loved ones experience a joyous holiday season by protecting them from an unnecessary, preventable tragedy.

---------------------

TO THE EDITOR

After filing a request to review records with the Elmwood Police Department, I was forced to file a Civil Action against the department for denying my request.

I was told “The EPD would not open its file cabinets for my review.”

As a citizen, we have that exact right under the public records laws of Wisconsin. There are some protections of information for juvenile records and records that may have confidential informants’ information, but other than that, the law is pretty clear; it is a public job.

After receiving the denial, I decided that this was not going to be the end of my investigations into what the citizens asked me to do. I then began the research through the Wisconsin state public records laws, while also speaking with several people along the way in the legal system.

The next step was to file for a mandamus action against the Village Police Department through the county court system. While the request was initiated the end of February, I was now a couple months into the action.

As most citizens would not know what steps to take and how to file the proper paperwork, I researched and was able to put together a complete filing for this action to be taken seriously by the courts. The next step was for me to have the Elmwood Police Department served with legal papers from the Pierce County Sheriff Department. This was completed, and the court case (CV 2016-000066) was now in progress.

Prior to the date for the hearing, I received a letter from the courts, stating the judge was recusing himself, due to the court’s bailiff was also the village president. A date for a hearing to speak between parties was set, with a judge from Buffalo County. In August, we had that meeting. The Village Attorney Robert Loberg represented the police department; the officer was also present.

In this hearing, the attorney claimed the requester wanted unfettered access to the police department, in which was NEVER requested. He also complained the request was too broad, so the judge and I cleared up what the attorney had issue with in that regards.

The judge then made an order to comply within 30 days, or I would be allowed to make contact and request the next step, that being a court trial. On the last day possible to respond to the court order, I received an email that offered me the ability to review daily logs, not the reports in the request.

Letter to be continued.

Elmwood