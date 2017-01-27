LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (Dec. 21, 2016)

Continued from Dec. 14: I made contact to the courts in regards to the Village of Elmwood Police Department not being in compliance with this court order and a court trial was set by the Judge.

A court date for the trial was set for November and I prepared everything I could to get this completed. Plenty of time was spent in research, but I felt this was worth every minute.

Getting into the trial, the Judge went through what he felt were the main points of this action, and both sides agreed with him. Then he began to inform the defendants that they have no choice, but to follow the state law and everything was provided that they needed to comply with his orders. He felt the order was clear, and he repeated himself many times with one phrase, “Let me make myself clear.” He then began reading from the State Compliance Laws and informed the attorney and cop that this was the way things were going to be, and the response received by them was not acceptable. There was plenty more stated by the Judge to them, but anyone can review that by looking up case files.

Now, I followed up by making contact the following day and giving the Police Department 10 days to prepare the files for my review. Upon review of the records I was a bit surprised in the findings, as public safety was the biggest reason I was doing research into the records.

Nearly 18 months back, a citizen went to the monthly board meeting and voiced great concern about the increased issues with speeding in and out of the community. The areas where speeds were nearly double the posted limits also are found to be school bus stops.

I decided to do some research and find what other communities were doing to slow people down, and found the digital radar signs being utilized by many. I began looking into where they could be purchased and with what assistance through grants was available.

Stay tuned.

-----------

TO THE EDITOR

It's been awhile since I reported our difficulties in Bay City over the proposed nature trail. December's Village Board Meeting prompts another letter. Our Board continues the condemnation and eminent domain proceedings against David Meixner. Appraisals were done in September, Mr. Meixner has not heard the results.

Meanwhile, someone is questioning the building of Meixner's home on that land. The board won't tell Mr. Meixner who raised the issue, apparently it's secret. And they won't definitively state what the violation might be. But the board has asked its legal counsel to determine if there's any chance of a violation.

The permit was issued on that home in January 2005. One assumes the county, and the village, signed off on the construction shortly after that. This is another attempt to discredit Mr. Meixner. One more in a long line of harassments he's had to endure.

To date, our board has spent $24,954.35 in legal fees for 2016. Much of it on this condemnation/eminent domain action. $24,954.35! That's more than some people in Bay City have to live on each year. It's deplorable.

Recently, board member Jesse Hohmann was discovered wandering Meixner's land. He was confronted and told to stay off the land. Hohmann had the audacity to ask David why he's "making" the village spend all this money? Surprising?

Surprising because this board member has forgotten that he voted "yes" on this action? Let's be clear. David Meixner is only trying to maintain ownership of his property. He's not "making" anyone spend anything.

The responsibility for this unforgivable spending lies in the hands of James Turvaville, Jesse Hohmann, and John Ebensperger. These men voted "YES" to proceed with the "Condemnation/Eminent Domain proceedings on David Meixner's land for a Nature Trail” that no one asked for! Those men are responsible for this excessive spending, not David Meixner. It's time they accept the responsibility. It's also time to vote these men off the board! That won't replace the $24,954.35, but it might end this issue!

------------

TO THE EDITOR

It isn’t often that a letter to the editor can be a teachable moment but Harlen Menk’s letter on what he believes should be one.

Harlen did exactly what liberals always do. They create strawmen, tell half-truths and never address the issues. In Harlen’s world writing one letter a year is an endless diatribe.

He ticks off a number of things he believes, many of which can be found in the Republican political platform. He does diverge from reality when he calls capitalism “corrosive and destructive;” perhaps he views other economic systems superior to capitalism. I think Margaret Thatcher was on point when she said “The trouble with Socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.” No one is saying Liberalism is Socialism but I am pretty sure they are first cousins!

Harlen said I “considered it a great victory that Mr. Trump was elected President.” I wonder where he came up with that half-truth since I never said that, although I did consider him to be the 15th best option out of the 17 Republican presidential candidates. If there was a great victory, it was for the hardworking men and women of the greatest country on the planet.

Harlen seems to believe that conservatives have no mandate because Trump “only” won 84 percent of the counties in the country! If it were not for the monolithic voters in seven large cities Trump would have had nearly 500 electoral votes.

Liberal support, for the most part, is a mile deep but only an inch wide, which is why the country electoral map is nearly all red. The hardworking men and women of this country do not want to be ruled by what limousine liberals (aka establishment elites) on the east and west coasts think is best for them.