LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (Jan. 4, 2017)

Continued from Dec. 28: Looking at the reports, I found the (Elmwood Chief Mike Schaffer) officer worked 42 days in the two months I reviewed.

In those days he worked, there were 21 traffic stops for speeding in the village, with just two citations being given.

One of these was a female driving 25 over the limit (55 in a 30); as well she had a suspended license. The Officer wrote a citation for 1-10 mph over. I spoke with the Elmwood Officer recently, and was told he did not allow driver to drive away in speeding case. It was not clear if he stopped her in her driveway, but his statement was “I did not let her drive away.”

The other citation was at 13 over the limit, and also that individual was given a 1-10 mph over citation. The other 90 percent of the stops were given simple verbal warnings.

As a citizen, this should create concern that the department really is not trying to stop speeding in the community. It is the officer’s right to make the decision of giving a citation to a speeder, but when it comes to public safety, this just does not appear to be a concern that equals the citizen’s concerns.

I will continue to go forward in files and review other areas as I do. Getting the Village Board to take citizen’s concerns at a priority they deserve is something that will need further attempts, but it is apparently something that will require citizens to get involved and not just assume things are getting done on your behalf. Stay Tuned.

-------------------

TO THE EDITOR

I read, re-read and pondered Sarah Young’s editorial. Perspective: the most underrated gizmo in life’s toolbox.

We measure right and wrong from our perspective, we embrace or lament the world from our perspective, we allow our happiness to be determined by our perspective, often without ever considering our perspective. It’s easy it is to fall into that trap, been there, done that.

The end of every year brings Christmas, the God of the Christian again is remembered for showering love on his creation, for the gift of eternal life, for the Hope of the World. Preachers encourage congregations to mirror God’s generosity, spread hope and change the world. Dishonoring their god many can only mirror His love and generosity to each other, to people like themselves.

Lest I am misread, I am not claiming to be role model material, yet I am not who I was. The daily joy I feel and my approach to life having altered only my perspective is immeasurable, invaluable and sharable.

If you want your panties tied in a knot because of the election results you can have that. If you choose to fear what an Islamic Terrorist can do to the world you can do that. If you dread the inattentive driver or rude co-worker that’s your call. These are not inconsequential facts or fears from which we are isolated neither are they worthy of shaping one’s approach to life.

Having been a foster parent and now an adoptive parent my perspective has changed. Life isn’t a bowl of cherries, it’s hard. Caring about those who cannot care for themselves is a mission worthy of embracing. Mirroring love is difficult and absolutely worth the effort, even when falling short.

Considering what we have rather than what we don’t changes perspective, changing everything.

----------------

TO THE EDITOR

Some months ago, I confessed to Frank and Cathy Dosdall that I moved here hoping Bay City was Mayberry. Mayberry, the fictional television town where Andy Taylor was sheriff, Aunt Bea took care of Opie and the town was a community. I was surprised when Cathy Dosdall said Bay City WAS like Mayberry when she was a child. I started thinking: "Wouldn't that be nice?"

Wouldn't it be nice if we knew our neighbors? Wouldn't it be nice if occasionally we came together and exchanged hopes, ideas and experiences? Wouldn't it be nice if we could run into each other and greet by name those that live near us? Wouldn't it be nice to be that kind of community again?

Recently I've started attending village meetings again. Something I did when I first moved here. Back then, the room was always filled with people, and the exchanges were interesting. I stopped awhile back because there was such a feeling of indifference between the board and the people attending. It felt wrong. Now, several years later, I've come back, and the room is empty! Just the board, no community. It's really wrong. I hate to say it, but sadly, the reason for this falls on the board itself. They give off that feeling of indifference. They huddle up there, almost whispering the village business. They don't invite comments. They act like what their doing is none of our business. Wouldn't it be nice to change that?

Wouldn't it be nice to feel welcome in that meeting? Wouldn't it be nice if we could speak freely and feel like the board cared? Wouldn't it be nice if the board acted like our neighbors and not like a wall separating us from the decisions in our village?

Think about it. This spring, on April 4, you'll have an opportunity to change this village. You'll have a chance to put fresh ideas and attitudes on our village board. Wouldn't it be nice to see Bay City become a community again? Cathy Dosdall believes it was. I believe it could be.

--------------

TO THE EDITOR

Year’s end brought the disturbing news that the Wisconsin DNR has eliminated language on its web pages referring to human causes of climate change.

On its Great Lakes page, the DNR has newly included this disingenuous language: “... as it has done throughout the centuries, the earth is going through a change. The reasons for this change at this particular time in the earth’s long history are being debated and researched by academic

entities outside the Department of Natural Resources.”

But international “academic entities,” i.e. climate scientists, are telling us that the debate is over: human agency in climate change is established beyond a reasonable doubt.

Bill Davis, head of the Madison chapter of the Sierra Club, has commented that the DNR’s latest refusal of the evidence of climate science is “unfortunate but not surprising -- they’ve been doing it pretty much since Walker got into office.”

The Wisconsin state government’s rejection of climate science fits a concerted widespread climate change denial on the part of prominent GOP political figures, including the President-Elect.

The poster child for outright antagonism toward climate science is Mr. Trump’s pick for Environmental Protection Agency head, Scott Pruitt, a climate change denier and friend of the oil and gas industry who has actually sued the EPA several times.

Trump’s choice of Exxon-Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State clearly will do nothing to lessen our reliance on fossil fuels in time to avert the worst consequences of global climate change. This comes at a time when Exxon is under investigation for withholding from the public what it already knew years ago about the dangers of climate change.

These nominees must be blocked. Under the proposed Trump cabinet, we are all endangered species.

------------

TO THE EDITOR

It’s a new year -- time to evaluate events from the last several years. As I ponder the direction our state is moving, I am disturbed.

I am disturbed by the regression that Wisconsin has experienced in so many areas because of the policies and actions of the Walker administration. Our state motto is “FORWARD.” But Wisconsin has suffered so many assaults on our institutions and quality of life that our motto could be described as “BACKWARD.”

There have been many attempts over the past few years, either by legislation or neglect, to degrade our higher education system, stall infrastructure upgrades, restrict voting rights for some groups, secretive efforts to gut the Wisconsin Open Records law, to name just a few.

The latest crusade by the Walker administration concerns the DNR website. On Dec. 21, the web page devoted to the Great Lakes was rewritten, removing references that climate change is human-caused. The DNR also removed other materials, including a teaching guide on climate change and much of the information from the 2008 Wisconsin Task Force on Global Warming.

The goal of these changes is to cast doubt on the human activities responsible for climate disruption, in spite of the 2014 United Nations report that surveyed the latest science of climate change, finding “human influence on the climate system is clear, and recent human-caused emissions of greenhouse gases are the highest in history.”

The DNR website needs to reflect the reality of climate change and the risks to Wisconsin’s industries, environment and our irreplaceable way of life. Allowing the Governor and his administration to cast doubt and question the facts about the climate issue is a big step backward.

And why? As citizens of Wisconsin, we should all join together and demand that the DNR website be returned to its former text. We should also demand that our government adopt policies and programs that will make Wisconsin great again. FORWARD!