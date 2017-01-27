LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (Jan. 11, 2017)

Sixty million and more politically inept fools voted for our nation’s biggest bully and reality star. Trump has been the biggest con artist ever who makes P.T. Barnum look like a cake walk in the park. P.T.’s claim to fame was making a sucker born every minute in the circus arena.

The Trump arena is far more explosive in making thousands of suckers every second at the voting booth. Our nation’s biggest loser done lost the popular vote at last count, nearing 3 million votes. Yet Trump seems to think he won the presidential election. Not so. The Electoral College came like a thief in the night and took some 63 million votes and took them out to the outhouse and threw them down the crapper hole.

The Electoral College made it a waste of our time of those who voted for Clinton and could have just as well stayed home. And in conclusion, my consensus tells me that Trump is a total failure in winning the so-called mandate of the people and accepting the gate to the White House.

Also a total failure to the GOP’s Christian conservative motto and to all citizens of the USA. Our nation has no bigger bully and twisted sister than Donald Trump!

It’s again with sadness and gloom to critique the GOP in this manner from that of growing up in a “we like Ike” household.

--------------

Changing times

TO THE EDITOR

Over 35 years ago I wrote this letter to the editor. As Trudy and I were going through boxes of articles last week, we found it. It reminds me that even in changing times, a lot of things stay the same in America. Just remember the “steamroller of life” just keeps on rolling, you either stay in front of it or under it, but take time to enjoy life.

Letter:

As the President’s speech approaches, one has to keep in mind “No one is entitled to any more, nor less than they truly deserve.” Too bad government, management and labor can’t take that quote to heart. I think it possibly could solve some problems.

It’s interesting to listen to the media stating the different politicians in favor of tax cuts, roll backs in federal aid and other tax items as long as it doesn’t affect their back door. I believe the American public is going to have to push the special interest jockeys to the wayside and decide what is good for the United States of America and for the people for which it stands. Remember, you can’t have your cake and eat it too.

I don’t feel it’s right for these special interest groups to dictate the lives of the American people. I’m not picking on any in particular, but I hope the virtue of common sense still presides in this country.

This article wasn’t written to condemn nor praise. It was written to hopefully capture people’s attention and thoughts. Change takes place from within and the American people will decide when and how.

---------------

Thank you VFW for Bingo

TO THE EDITOR

The Pierce County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9060 organization is doing a wonderful job of serving our area through their help to veterans in need as well as the annual scholarships they provide.

These projects are funded in part by the bingo events held alternate Fridays at the VFW building on Plum Street (across from the ambulance building).

A terrific group of vets volunteer to organize Bingo night.

I encourage the community to join in the fun at Bingo night while funding the vets’ projects. Bingo will be Jan. 13 and Jan. 27 this month. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Early bird games start at 6 p.m. and regular at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments are available including pizza and hot dogs.

Hope to see many of you at the VFW Hall Friday, Jan. 13.

------------------

TO THE EDITOR

If your neighbor was traveling to Las Vegas to gamble, would you hand him $20,000 and tell him to enjoy himself? Probably not! $20,000 is a lot of money. More than some people in our village have to live on each year.

Our village board in Bay City is gambling, and it's our money they're playing with! Village tax dollars! In 2016 Jesse, James and Jon have gambled away over $20,000 in legal expenses, surveys and appraisals. And the game is still being played. By the time the last card is dealt, the cost to this village could easily exceed $50,000, maybe more, if you add up court fees, additional legal expenses and final appraisals.

It's very important to understand there are two sides in this game. Jesse, James and Jon could lose. That's right. And if they lose, what do they personally lose? The residents in Bay City will pay the court fees and legal expenses for both sides. Keep in mind that whatever our board has spent in this game, their opponent has spent a lot too. And if he wins this part of the game, their opponent will most likely sue these board members for all the lies, harassment and stress he's had to suffer for the last few years. Who could fault him for doing so?

This spring, April 4 to be exact, we can end this game. We won't get back all the money these three have gambled away, but it will halt this irresponsible spending. In the spring election, you'll have an opportunity to vote these three men out of office. And an opportunity to put fresh ideas and better attitudes on our board. This gang of three have wasted enough of our money, it's time to reshuffle the cards!

------------

TO THE EDITOR

I would like to take a few minutes to write in support of three of the current Bay City Village Board members, Jim Turvaville, Jesse Hohmann and Jon Ebensperger, but first a little of my history.

My wife and I and our then small daughter moved to Bay City in 1975 and bought a house here in 1977. I soon found out that Jim had a son the same age as my daughter and the two of them were classmates throughout their education in the Ellsworth system.

I spent a number of years on the local fire department with Jesse and Jon. As the years passed, I learned that these individuals care a great deal about our little community, and I wish to publicly thank them for the many years of service they have given to the community.

These gentlemen were around when we received municipal sewer and water service, when the flood plain buyout program came about and when our fire department merged with the Ellsworth Department.

Recently there has been a considerable amount of controversy about a proposed hiking trail and the position these gentlemen have taken. I fully believe that these men have always made their decisions based on what they felt was best for the village.

My work schedule prevents me from attending the board meetings, but I have never had a problem with approaching these men when I had questions.

Once again, thanks guys for all the time and effort you have put into doing your best for our little village.