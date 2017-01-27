LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (Jan. 25, 2017)

A few weeks ago I submitted a letter to the editor expressing my thanks to several of the Bay City Village board members for their service to the community.

A few days after the letter appeared in the newspaper I received a rather insulting letter (I don’t like being called a stupid fool) at my home. This letter was in regards to my opinion of the village board members I had mentioned in my letter to the editor.

After a bit of research I learned that the names that appeared at the bottom of this letter were not those of the author of the letter (forgery?)

I am saddened to see that local politics have fallen to the point where some people are ashamed to sign their real names when expressing their opinions, or maybe it is just a lack of character.

President-elect Trump is off to a great start in nominating qualified candidates for his cabinet.

One nominee that stands out to me as extremely qualified is Sen. Jeff Sessions, who has been nominated to be our next Attorney General. Sessions hit his recent confirmation hearings out of the park. He’s promising to finally take the politics out of the U.S. Department of Justice, is a former U.S. Attorney and a former Alabama Attorney General.

Sessions is beyond qualified to be our next Attorney General. He is promising to enforce the law regardless of his political beliefs — a basic requirement that any Attorney General should follow — and did a great job answering all the questions thrown at him during his confirmation hearings.

Unfortunately, here in Wisconsin we have a senator — Tammy Baldwin — that is more concerned about her partisan games than picking a qualified Attorney General. She has come out against Session, promising not to vote for his confirmation.

Trump won Wisconsin and performed better than any GOP candidate in years here in northern Wisconsin. Baldwin spends so much time in the Madison and Washington bubble that she has forgotten who she works for.

Baldwin is up for reelection in 2018 and northern Wisconsin won’t forget how she picked her Madison progressive elites over us hard working folks.

“The lady doth protest too much, methinks,” said the Queen of a player queen in Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” (III:2).

I have the same thought about our president-elect, as he has responded to intelligence from Russian sources.

Mr. Trump’s vehement and repeated denials make me think that he might be vulnerable to Russian blackmail. They may have evidence of more shenanigans by Donald Trump that would be even more embarrassing if revealed.

So what do you think? Could an American president be blackmailed by Russia? What would it mean for us and our national security?

