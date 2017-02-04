LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (Feb. 1, 2017)

Sadly, it speaks to our country's current state of polarization, where one group attacks another because they think and believe differently. I can't speak for anyone else, but I saw enough of that in the last presidential election. It's shameful, only separating us even more. It's unfair to abuse and persecute someone just because they have a different opinion than ours.

In the end, we're all after the same things. We want to live in a safe, crime free community. A place where we're free to think and develop our own opinions. A place where we're free to believe in and support those we choose.

Mr. Spindler has a right to his opinions. It's the most basic of all our freedoms. If we don't agree with Mr. Spindler, fine. Like him, we can support and vote for our opinions in the next election. That's how it's done in this country. Sending letters with slurs and accusations won't change anything, it only widens the gap between us.

To Mr. Spindler's point, we owe those three board members our gratitude and respect for doing a job most of us are too busy or too lazy to do. You don't have to agree with everything they do, that's also your right. Again, take your opinions to the voting booth — that's where change occurs. Being able to speak openly about your opinions is what democracy is all about. When we persecute someone for exercising their freedom to think and develop their own opinions, I worry that what we're saying is that we didn't have that right to begin with.

I don't know who sent the letter, but I believe that person just got lost in the moment and overreacted. We've all been there at one time or another. Let's forgive them and move beyond it. We'll all be better people for doing so.

------

TO THE EDITOR

Call this a public service announcement. Bi-partisan, equal opportunity, non-denominational, non-judgmental and so on.

The folks who steal identity, files and infect computers are getting more creative. They thrive on greed as well as inexperience, trust, trickery and ignorance.

When you get a call from someone claiming to be from Microsoft you should laugh and hang up. Don't give them a chance to be convincing or play on fear. Laugh and hang up.

Don't become a victim.

Please, tell your trusting parents, elderly neighbors and everyone who will listen.

Microsoft will NOT call you about a problem with your PC. Heck, you will have a hard time getting their help when you call them.

Nigerian bankers don't need their help laundering money either.

Be safe. Avoiding trouble is always easier than extracting yourself from it.

------

TO THE EDITOR

Just wondering if our local Republicans are proud of the part they played in getting the most greedy, hard-hearted group of power-hungry money worshipers of our time elected in the last National election. Have heard no messages of congrats to themselves.

Glad to see a new phrase added to our vocabulary though: “Alternative facts.” Must be a real thing, because it was used very forcibly in statements by Mr. Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer, as well as his Chief Advisor, also known as mother of all shrews: Kelly Anne Conway.

The way I understand it is that it means when Trump lies (his usual method of speech when not whining about the lack of love or respect shown him) it is only a different spin on the word called truth. Such as, according to the great despot himself, I couldn’t hear those great, courageous non-violent women from all walks of life marching past my window. Therefore, they didn’t exist.

Reminds me of the story about the emperor with no clothes.

Changing the subject a bit , Paul Ryan looks rather silly (spelled simpering, or kowtowing) as he watches Trump sign directives taking away the rights and hopes of thousands of people. Mitch McConnell is different. He just slobbers with happiness knowing that his days and that of his wife, Elaine Chou, will go on as usual, still suckling at the welfare system that is called Congress. No lack of health care or retirement benefits there.

Okay, done for now. Too much rottenness in this new Cabinet to print at one sitting.

Hoping your paper won’t be muzzled by your friend and mine — Steve Bannon — head man at the propaganda-spewing firm Breitbart — now the foul-mouthed advisor to you know who.