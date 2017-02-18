LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (Feb. 15, 2017)

If we were professional politicians, we might have known about this paperwork, but we're not. We're just three men who think our village board is due for a change of personnel. Three men who have watched the board behave in a manner that we find offensive and wrong, and the only way we felt we could change that was to run for office. So what do we do? Our only option now will be to ask the voters in Bay City to write us in. Write-in candidates can win elections, but it'll take a lot of effort to get that done.

According to my sources, the Wisconsin Election Handbook states that the village clerk "must inform" each candidate of the need to file the correct paperwork in order to be on the ballot. Had that happened, we would have done so. Unfortunately, no one informed us of this. Makes me wonder why we weren't informed? I'll bet the clerk filed the paperwork for those members of the board seeking to be reelected. Could it be that we were not informed on purpose? I pray that this is not the case — that kind of behavior by anyone holding office or working for the village would be very sad commentary about our village. Even if it was intentional, we could never prove it.

To the people of Bay City, I apologize for this error. I am sorry we failed to file the paperwork as required.

-----

TO THE EDITOR

No man can serve two masters, the Good Book says, and we cannot welcome to our country those who would immigrate to here, and at the same time refuse entry to the unborn into the same country by killing them in the womb.

I however, for my part, would welcome any happy inconsistency on this score. If a man bent on free choice for women should for some reason see his way to adopt an unborn child who otherwise would be murdered, God be praised!

On the other hand, if those of us who are pro-life and yet feel the need to restrict the entry of immigrants should become acquainted with foreigners, as I by grace have been, and want to welcome them onto our shores and into our homes, the Lord bless him!

Democrat or Republican? Red or Blue state? It makes no difference! One nation under God, I say, with liberty and justice held out to men and women and children born abroad who seek the haven of our land, and for the native unborn to be born alive!

And how shall we care for them all? Be not dismayed! God gives not the wind of fear, but of power and love and self control! Nor is the day far distant when they in their turn will care for us!

-----

TO THE EDITOR

To add more fuel to the chaos in Washington, federal judges across the country are under deadly threat because they have ruled that Trump’s travel ban on seven primarily Muslim nations is unconstitutional. Trump’s diatribe, aimed at judges, threatened that any harm to Americans resulting from the rulings would be the judges’ responsibility.

Now we live with the temper tantrums of a dangerous president who plays by his own rule book. His expression of rage serves to give permission to people who, emulating the President, could take matters into their own hands and turn violent. The number of death threats against judges and their families has dramatically increased recently, according to data compiled by the Southern Poverty Law Center, that tracks such activities. www.splcenter.org

Never mind that it is a constitutional requirement of the judiciary to serve as a check on executive power. If a significant proportion of the population is riled enough, a war of words can easily escalate to homegrown terrorism. The permission given by Trump’s caustic rhetoric puts America in real peril. Moreover, how are judges to be protected for performing their essential and difficult duties?

The checks and balances of American democracy are being severely tested day by day. A population committed to nonviolent civic engagement is needed now more than ever.

River Falls