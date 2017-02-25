LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (Feb. 22, 2017)

Then there are natural disasters destroying communities by earthquakes, tornadoes and floods causing concerns for everyone on the planet.

With these concerns plus others, the president of the United States of America, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, the leader of the free world, instructs a room of religious leaders to focus their prayers, not for peace in the world, for cures of deadly diseases, or for the safety of our Armed Forces, but to "mock the power of prayer" by making a joke of it, as the headlines read: "Trump Mocks Schwarzenegger, prays for 'Apprentice' ratings at breakfast with religious leaders."

I find it interesting how a person's true personality and priorities can be revealed at a simple breakfast meeting. One's priorities are based on the person you truly are.

Tony Huppert

Spring Valley

Enough of small town politics

TO THE EDITOR

When people think about small towns, they think of families gathering together at the park, sunny days and friendliness, but when you get right down to it, it can be very disturbing to find out what goes on in small town as far as the politics.

It has come to my attention that certain people are making it hard on new candidates that are running for board positions, due to whom the candidates associate with. Word is getting spread around that these candidates need to watch who they communicate with. Friends to the candidates are being confronted and told to spread the word to the candidates. It is appalling and extremely disgusting that anyone would behave in such a manner.

Where are their ethics, moral values or even common sense if they feel this is the way to treat other citizens? You might not like what they stand for, or what they say, but that is why we have rights in this country — to stand for our belief system.

I can only imagine what would happen if this behavior went the other direction and how they would respond. Just because you have been part of a community for many years and feel you are above others, you need not believe you can treat others with total disrespect.

I know this to be fact, as when I ran for office, my neighbor claimed I was running around nude in my home, and she could identify my genitals (police report verifies). How disgusting can one be to claim this type of thing. It is time for people to understand they need to pay attention to what is being done by members of their boards in small towns. Elmwood has this issue, and she should stop this behavior immediately.

Rick A. Talford

Elmwood

So many hateful things and people left behind

TO THE EDITOR

I just can't believe what President Donald Trump is spouting and what the once proud Republican Party is focusing on as their so-called accomplishments by this administration. From selling out education to an inept and out-of-touch Betsy DeVos, to advocating dumping coal wastes in our streams and lakes. And putting a longtime oil mogul in charge of the Environmental Protection Agency.

A whining, nit-picking bully is calling the shots, and the GOP and its greedy bunch of billionaires have sold out this great nation to their money god. Hard to believe that among so many supposedly intelligent senators, there are almost none with the decency, foresight and guts to stand against this rape of our natural resources. Perhaps when Donald and Melania Trump install a coal burner in their New York palace he can brag. Until then, you coal miners will be just as impoverished and out of his way as ever.

Nothing but negative legislation has come out of the Trump office so far — not one bit of positive or compassionate thinking.

Then there is the wall — Trumps' wall — he will find a way to make a few bucks off of that too. It's overpriced, ugly and a terrible waste. If built, it will ruin an enormous piece of borderland and cause hardships and hard feelings between two great countries. It will inflate the cost of an untold number of things traded back and forth freely now, including prescription drugs at a fraction of what we pay here in the United States.

Oh, the Canadian border is a sieve too. There are lots of Muslims in Canada. That fence should create a few jobs also but not as many as you think. And make more enemies for our country. Then after you deport parents of helpless children, will your police state then set up the torture chambers that you have publicly advocated?

I hope you fat cat Republican politicians, and that includes Gov. Scott Walker, sleep poorly knowing you have sold your souls to the devil.

Sorry folks if this is a bit rambling, but there are so many hateful things and people left behind in the swamp residue it makes confusing for my mind to concentrate.

Don Beebe

Ellsworth