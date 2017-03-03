LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (March 1, 2017)

I did nothing wrong. It is Mr. Loberg that made the mistake. Not me. It was Mr. Loberg who decided the village needed a new way to do its Caucuses.

He thought it would be a good idea to draft some new nomination papers. In the process of drafting the new document he left out some words. The problem is that the words he decided to leave out were important. The words he left out were the instructions that candidates are supposed to follow for filing their election papers. These missing words were required to be included in the document by the Wisconsin Election Commission.

These words are the most important part of the document. The document the village had been using for as long as anyone can remember contained the missing words. The old document contained the missing words for a reason. They were required to be there by law.

The Village Attorney's actions are incredible. He had no right to make the statements he made in the course of his duties as Village Attorney. His actions were also unprofessional and unethical. Mr. Loberg stepped over the line.

The Village Clerk relied on him to write a legal document to use at the Caucus. He failed to do it. Our Village Clerk now has several complaints filed against her with the Wisconsin Election Commission. These are serious charges and she alone has to face them through no fault of her

own.

David Meixner

Bay City

Lack of snow: climate change

TO THE EDITOR

For only the second time in its history, the Birkebeiner, our nation's largest cross-country ski race, was canceled due to lack of snow.

Considering the fact that 2016 was the warmest year on record, we shouldn't be surprised.

What is surprising is that so many of our GOP politicians have managed to maintain a head-in-the-sand, do-nothing attitude toward climate change, of which the Birkie may be a recent casualty.

The Wisconsin Initiative for Climate Change Impacts (at www.wicci.wisc.edu) lists several outcomes likely to drastically alter the Wisconsin we know and love. Among them:

• Warming could make our rivers less habitable for trout, which require colder water.

• Regionally defining trees including birch and sugar maple may no longer thrive in our state but find more favorable growing conditions farther north.

• Heat-related illness, which accounts for the highest number of deaths caused by natural disasters in Wisconsin, are increasing.

In Wisconsin climate change has unfortunately become a partisan issue, with the DNR withholding important information from the public on orders from the Republican governor and legislature.

State news sources have reported that Gov. Walker is even trying to kill the venerable Wisconsin Natural Resources Magazine, even though it's entirely funded by subscription fees.

In the past few years the magazine has been politically censored over climate change, deer management and other issues affecting Wisconsin citizens.

The magazine is beloved of school children, nature lovers and outdoors people. Why would the Governor want to suppress a periodical that celebrates and promotes the natural beauty of our state?

If enough people mail a very affordable $8.97 for a one-year subscription to PO Box 7191, Madison, WI 53707, we can send the Governor a message that we don¹t want to lose this useful little magazine.

Thomas R. Smith

River Falls

We need to speak with Sen. Johnson

TO THE EDITOR

I have been thinking a lot lately how folks with opposite opinions might come together. I agree some of our views are shaped by experiences, but I've noticed friends with opposite political opinions often base these on very different facts. I believe there is still such a thing as truth. If facts have no basis in reality, they are not facts.

I like to think my views are not just "opinions" which can be corrected, but are based on deeply held values. These are not negotiable.

Opposing political sides all tout democracy and the public good, but some of our elected officials seem all too willing to abandon facts and their values in the name of expediency. The end justifies the means. Sometimes their priority seems to be keeping power for themselves or their party while their constituents are overlooked. They often operate "under the radar" of constituents while avoiding face-to face meetings.

Our federal Senator, Ron Johnson, who campaigned on a platform of making government accountable, scheduled no public meetings during this congressional recess and no public events found online. He prefers "Telephone Town Halls." His last, held without warning at 3 p.m. on a work day, did not allow some questions to be asked. Some who signed up were not contacted. His email and voicemail boxes are full. We know that special interest PAC money provided the bulk of the $17 million spent on his recent campaign, but we hope these are not the only voices he is listening to.

Sen. Johnson quotes Dwight Eisenhower: "A people that values its privileges over its principles, soon loses both." I would urge the Senator and our policymakers in Washington to work not just to preserve their privilege, but act to protect the democratic principles and values on which our country was founded. These are not negotiable either, and they are under grave attack.

Senator Johnson, we need to speak with you. Will you schedule a face-to-face Town Hall Meeting in Western Wisconsin as soon as possible?

Jennifer Nelson

River Falls

Stanley

TO THE EDITOR

Our nation now has two most recent historical election failures to this century already. The question then arises, will there be more ongoing jokers in the election deck dealt out to our nation every four years in the future elections?

Same quirky results happened in years past. American history was a high school requirement in the 1960s era for graduation as it is today. The Electoral College issue was brought forth in a class discussion of the three branches of our national government in part by the fact of a very close popular vote win by Kennedy of the 1960 election of Nixon vs. Kennedy. The discussion came up that a presidential party candidate could be the winner of the popular vote and then end up being a loser by the Electoral College process. How can that be? It just can't be. Something is rotten in Denmark for the popular vote winner is always the winner. Again as to how it could otherwise!

That brought the wheels spinning in the upstairs of my mind that there is something definitely wrong with the picture portrait of a positive popular winner becoming an Electoral College loser. How wrong. Unfortunately, the Electoral College is still part of our national democratic process. We the people can change that.

Tune in next week to find upcoming reveal of Stanley. As always the oilder Ike rino guy.

Frank Falkofske

Ellsworth