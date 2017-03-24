LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (March 22, 2017)

It lists a $200,000 demolition expense that is figured in “the referendum money…” for the demolition of both Prairie View and Hillcrest. Since only one school will be demolished, I’m guessing that Prairie View’s share would be about $100,000.

The Herald also had a big article about a teacher shortage in the River Falls and Ellsworth school systems. Why couldn’t that money be used to hire more teachers instead? It doesn’t make sense. The big fifth grade class next year needs more than one extra teacher.

The Board said there’s not buyers’ market for Prairie View. I can’t believe that. The Hager City area is like a suburb of the Red Wing metropolis. Only the state boundaries separate it. Some large industries are located there, also the Red Wing Airport, railroad freight connections and much housing.

Compare the Red Wing area to much smaller Ellsworth, which doesn’t have an airport or a railroad. Economic growth will continue in the Hager City area. So many new jobs are in the information and computer areas. These businesses don’t need a large factory. Prairie View should be well-suited to a large variety of small businesses.

Did the realty company check with the Red Wing community when searching for interest in it? I think the $100,000 could be better used. Just think of all the children that have attended Prairie View Elementary School through the decades since the 1960s. They will be able to show their children and grandchildren the pathetic site of where they attended elementary school if Option B is enforced.

------------------

TO THE EDITOR

Such a bunch of whoopla: The schools belong to the taxpayers of the district, not the school board.

Where did the school board get the authority to demolish any building or sell? The school board is to run the school and see to the upkeep from the annual monies the taxpayers of the school district gives them.

Strange that those in "authority" take it upon themselves to "rule the roost." Someone better step back and look closely at what they are doing.

-------------------------

TO THE EDITOR

On March 6, the Ellsworth School Board, for the second time, voted to demolish the Prairie View School. The board previously had budgeted $400,000 for demolishing both Hillcrest and Prairie View Elementary Schools.

Since Prairie View appears to be the larger of the two, its demolition costs may be the largest also. If Prairie View property was sold for $1 as is, the school taxpayers would have a guaranteed savings of more than $200,000 in demolition costs and be done with the issue.

The demolition of Prairie View and selling the 9-acre Prairie View parcel for a price that would likely be close in value to that of the 40-acre parcel selling for $140,000, $3,500/acre. Total parcel price — $31,500. However, there is no guarantee that the 9-acre cleared would sell for that price. It would seem that the prudent, if not obvious decision, would be to avoid demolition and sell it for $1 or put it up for bid for potential increased value, since there has already been interests shown to purchase the property without demolition.

The above seems so obvious, that it makes, or should make, the taxpayer wonder what yet undisclosed interest is motivating the Ellsworth Community School Board to re-affirm in a second vote to demolish Prairie View School? That would cost the district taxpayer over $200,000 more than selling it outright!

Should not the taxpayers, liberal and conservative, from every corner of the Ellsworth School District, rise up in indignation and demand a public explanation?

Does this not deserve an investigative, public and legal inquiry?

---------------------

TO THE EDITOR

As a non-resident of Bay City, but being a naturally curious person (and perhaps a bit suspicious), I have to wonder what is going on in Bay City! I have read all the articles, the letters to the editor, and personally looked at the land in dispute.

The following are my conclusions: One person loses his property, which helps to afford him a living in wildlife photography and a peaceful existence. Now, who would benefit? I see three men fighting for a trail (but why?) and an attorney making a lot of money.

There must be something hidden that no one else can see besides a trail that floods and would open the city to a lawsuit if someone gets hurt or drowns as a result of a nice muddy walk. There are plenty of other accesses for a river walk. Could it be the artesian well waters or what? Maybe the three plan on bottling it since bottled water is such a hot commodity today. Would it bring in enough revenue to settle potential lawsuits? The win for the lawyer would be to retain his employment with the city in the future. Changing voting registration rules — good grief! Where is the integrity of these three men and the lawyer?

The election is coming up fast. A win for the three council people would be a loss for the town and the landowner, Mr. Meixner. Think whether this fight has been a good use of your hard-earned tax dollars! I would urge you to vote for David Meixner, the Steve Meixner and Kent Carlson. No, I am not a friend or relative to any of them, just someone who does not like injustices.

Write them in-Meixner, Meixner and Carlson!

------------------------

TO THE EDITOR

“You have a really nice group of kids there. Very respectful,” said a completely random passenger on a plane returning from Spain March 9.

I had been leading a group of teenagers and a few parents on the trip of a lifetime through Portugal and Spain organized by the International Club at Ellsworth High School. This comment, mind you, was made during the 14th hour of return travel (out of a total 19 hours that day). And as I reflected on our trip as it wrapped up, I realized that this was only one of many compliments that I received about the caliber of our young travelers.

Millenials often make the news for the wrong reasons. Even in recent days in Pierce County, we have seen this be the case. However, we are often reluctant to recognize the everyday moments that make me so proud to teach this generation at Ellsworth High. Traveling through Europe with 14 students from 14 different area families only reinforced to me the true quality of character that our young people possess.

Among our group, we had two students who had never before flown in an airplane. We had two others with fairly significant health conditions that needed monitoring. Yet others struggled with homesickness, anxiety over international travel, culture shock and daily fatigue. How did the kids of this community respond? They sampled foreign foods. They talked with locals. They navigated unfamiliar streets. They listened and they learned. They never missed a rendezvous time. They met each day as a gift and a challenge. And they never complained aloud. Not once.

As mentioned, I received compliments about our kids from random travelers, flight attendants, local tour guides, shop owners, hotel employees and the other chaperones. But what struck me even more was watching them respectfully interact with local people, especially those who were serving or helping our group in some way. Their appreciation was obvious… and genuine. So here’s to you, Pierce County. They say it takes a village, so thank you for continuing to produce generations with humility, respect and a positive outlook.

----------------

TO THE EDITOR

The stain of the Trump presidency is spreading far and wide. He and his close circle persist with incivility, lies and daily distractions that compel the media to follow, in Pavlovian reaction.

His repeated insistence on accusing President Obama of a wiretapping felony that appears to be completely unfounded, even incriminating England, is an egregious example. Lest we forget, Trump started the birther lie and clung to it for years, until the last gasp of his angry campaign.

A terrifying certainty marks his paranoia. His shambolic administration has already, in just a few weeks, created significant erosion in America’s international reputation, fraying long-standing alliances.

Do we no longer hold those in positions of ultimate power to a high standard? Do we allow a lie to fester and grow until it acquires believability by repetition? Have we lost the courage to ask the damning question, as Joseph Welch asked in 1954, “Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?”

Resistance is required now more than ever. Local actions are happening where you can raise your voice. Go to www.indivisible.us.

-------------

TO THE EDITOR

Dear neighbors,

I’m running for the office of Oak Grove Town Clerk and would like to ask for your support at the spring election on Tuesday, April 4.

In addition to keeping public records and handling notices and communications, the clerk has these responsibilities on behalf of our Town:

managing election/voting proceedings and absentee ballots

maintaining the town’s finance book (a separate record from the treasurer)

issuing payments in partnership with the treasurer

submitting various filings to the state and county (which may have legal or financial consequences if key deadlines are missed or information is inaccurate).

As a professional editor and writer with more than 20 years of experience (including project management), I bring strong communication skills to the job and meticulous attention to detail.

An area native, I moved to Oak Grove more than eight years ago, drawn by its unique beauty and a deep appreciation of its agricultural heritage. I have served on the Town’s planning commission for the past three years.

By nature, the clerk’s role is impartial—it’s a non-voting position, in service to all the Town’s residents. I have an abiding respect for the differing viewpoints of my neighbors and understand the need for both fairness and clarity in conducting Town business.

As a member of Oak Grove’s planning commission, I’ve had the opportunity to work with our last two clerks and appreciate the importance of their contributions. When I learned our current clerk wanted to step down after a single term, I decided to step up. It would be my privilege to further serve the community I cherish.

Thanks for your consideration. I’d appreciate your vote at the town hall on Tuesday, April 4!

Town of Oak Grove