Letters to the Editor

Self interest is the motive here; Turvaville must have a reason for his actions as the cost of his decisions is certainly not doing any good for the taxpayers of Bay City. Is it total vengeance against David Meixner or something else he can gain from this? I

f it is vengeance it smacks even more of Trump who has such a vendetta against Obama; all his "Executive Orders" have been solely to wipe out Obama's legacy, a legacy that included helping the environment.

But back to Turvaville, who acts like an immature bully. How in the world did he get re-elected along with his lackeys who must have rings in their noses? David does lack PR skills, by his own admission, but he is an honest, forthright man. He has a good soul and a love of nature. He had been trying to quietly stay in his own sanctuary, making a living through his love of nature not by exploiting it.

Wake up residents of Bay City and see what this is costing you!

Daryl Donath

Prescott

Guns at schools?

TO THE EDITOR

On May 31, a public hearing was held in Madison about proposed legislation that would change firearm-carrying laws in Wisconsin. Senate Bill 169 and Assembly Bill 247 seek to allow people to carry firearms without state permits and without training. Furthermore, these bills would make it acceptable for anyone to carry guns in school zones with only a "basic" federal permit and without training.

The National Rifle Association would like Wisconsin citizens to believe that any sane condition to the Second Amendment means that the whole amendment is in jeopardy. Not only is this a lie, but it is a ridiculous attempt to fear monger responsible gun owners into carrying a weapon anywhere, including into a kindergarten class.

I wholly disagree with the idea that guns be allowed on school grounds or in school buildings. I wholly disagree with the suggestion that it is the responsibility of the schools or campuses to post this on all areas of their property, another idea set forth in this legislation. How much money would our school district or UWRF have to spend on posting signs in order for us to feel confident that there are no guns carried by untrained people around our students?

Please write or call your legislators to oppose SB 169 and AB 247. This kind of dangerous and ill-conceived legislation puts all of us at risk, especially our children in school.

Kiki Augustin

River Falls

Thank you for supporting poppy campaign

TO THE EDITOR

Kinne-Engelhart Unit 204 American Legion Auxiliary would like to express appreciation to the public and to the local businesses for their support during poppy month. A special thank you to the American Legion Auxiliary members who helped distribute our large and small poppies. The money raised is to help our veterans and their families.

Thank you for remembering and caring.

Bev Radkey

2017 Poppy Chairperson

Ellsworth