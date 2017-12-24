Letter to the editor: Boy seeks penpals
TO THE EDITOR
I am a student at Cascade Christian Schools, and I am writing a report on the state of Wisconsin.
We are responsible for gathering as much information as we can about our state. If any of your readers would like to help me by sending any pictures, postcards, used license plates, facts, products, etc. from your state, it would be greatly appreciated!
Thank you very much!
Josh T.
Fifth grader
Cascade Christian School
601 Ninth Ave. S.E.
Puyallup, WA 98372