    Letter to the editor: Boy seeks penpals

    By Herald Newsroom Today at 1:00 p.m.

    TO THE EDITOR

    I am a student at Cascade Christian Schools, and I am writing a report on the state of Wisconsin.

    We are responsible for gathering as much information as we can about our state. If any of your readers would like to help me by sending any pictures, postcards, used license plates, facts, products, etc. from your state, it would be greatly appreciated!

    Thank you very much!

    Josh T.

    Fifth grader

    Cascade Christian School

    601 Ninth Ave. S.E.

    Puyallup, WA 98372

