Letter to the editor

If you say, "No, it was the parents who broke the law, not the children," then explain why those undocumented children now living today as adult "Dreamers" on American soil should be literally kidnapped by government thugs and ripped away from their homes, families, neighborhoods, schools, colleges, and jobs to be exiled in lands to which they are totally unfamiliar?

Why should children pay the penalty for the illegal acts of their parents? That's not just stupid, it's every bit as hateful as the villainous biblical King Nebuchadnezzar who force-marched thousands of Israelites from their homeland across the desert to slavery in Babylon.

Let us instead live by the values symbolized by that "mother of exiles" known as The Statue of Liberty. She beckons, "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me. I lift my lamp beside the golden door!"

Harlen Menk

Ellsworth

Exempt

TO THE EDITOR

There appears to be some confusion by our elected officials I believe, when they create laws for the citizens to follow, that they themselves are not held to follow. Whether it is small town USA or the federal government, there should NEVER be rules/laws/regulations/ordinances created that are held against the citizens, but not those who create them.

The word "EXEMPT" seems to be allowed for them to be above the laws they create for us. It is time for the citizens to look into just how many laws are created for them, but are found to be exempt for those making them. I find this disgusting that any regulation made against the citizens would have the word "exempt" used for those creating it. The word hypocrite comes into mind first, then the word crooked follows. Why would anyone feel it right to sign their name to a regulation of the people, that they themselves do not have to follow? How can anyone have a clear conscience when they openly are showing the citizens just how crooked the political arena can be?

Americans have plenty to deal with on a regular basis, and this should be one of those areas that we say "UNACCEPTABLE." It is time that our political leaders do "FOR" the people, not against them. Every day it seems I find more inequity that is right under our noses being done by those who are selected by us at the polls. Those that are elected are to do one thing, and that is bringing forward what the people want.

There is a requirement in my mind that as a representative, the individual needs the input of the citizen to properly vote. If they are simply doing as they personally want, then they are only representing themselves, not those who elected them. If citizens were asked "Would you support an ordinance created to hold you accountable for any subject, but we your community leaders would be exempt from that very ordinance?" I would believe there would be no support by the citizens. Stand strong and Informed. God bless.

Rick Talford

Elmwood

Keep America free

TO THE EDITOR

When I was about 10 years old (back in the 60's), I read an article about the United States of America becoming more like Russia and Russia becoming more like the U.S.A. (referring to government control).

I rolled on the ground laughing. I thought "What was this reporter thinking or smoking?"

But 50 (short) years later, I can CLEARLY see what he was telling anyone who was listening.

If Assembly Bill 70 gets voted in (because you didn't contact your state representative and express your concerns) then you are personally taking several LARGE steps to proving that reporter right.

How are we going to tell our grandchildren and their children how freedom felt? How once the public could read (in print) what school boards, city councils, village boards, and county boards discussed and voted on?

Talk about allowing the cookie thief in.

We are all humans and EVERYONE needs checks and balances. Including local government.

PLEASE do not allow Assembly Bill 70 to get voted in by your local state government.

Keep the United States of America FREE. Not Russian like control.

Gaylene Schwalen

Ellsworth

Please vote YES

TO THE EDITOR

I am Suki Mitchell of Hager City. I have two sons (fifth and 10th grade) that attend Ellsworth Community Schools. I am writing to ask everyone to please go to the polls April 3 and vote YES on the operational referendum for the Ellsworth Community School District. This YES vote will continue to fund our schools despite state shortages.

The new referendum on April 3 is for less money than our current referendum. The great news is that this vote is for only $7 per $100,000 of house value or 59 cents a month. Our schools are doing a fantastic job of educating our students, which is evident in our kids test scores ranking ninth out of 39 districts in our region. All this while our cost per student remains in the bottom 10 percent of spending for the state. Low spending for great results, who can argue with that!

If we don't vote YES our kids lose with less staff, larger class sizes, less course offering, less extracurricular activities, older buses, and deferred maintenance on facilities. This is an easy decision to help our kids prepare for the future with the great education they currently receive. We need people who support our kids to vote. Don't assume "other people will vote YES, so I don't have to." Quality schools are a great building block for a quality community. Please put it on your calendar to vote YES April 3. For 59 cents a month per $100,000 house value we are getting the best bargain around!

Suki Mitchell

Hager City

Let's take it up a notch

TO THE EDITOR

I love Don Beebe's passion. With a little more understanding, and control of his emotions, Don could take his writing to a more reasonable level. Over-exaggeration is a style best taken in small doses, to stress a single point.

The PCH newspaper has a great example of that effective tactic every week, in the political cartoon, which is a exaggerated caricature intended to create an emotional response in readers. It is effective in cartoons, not for discernment.

"The reason so many people misunderstand so many issues is not that these issues are so complex, but that people do not want a factual, or analytical explanation that leaves them emotionally unsatisfied. They want villains to hate and heroes to cheer and they don't want explanations that fail to give them that."—Thomas Sowell.

President Obama's Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel stated it well: "Don't let a good crisis go to waste." I would suggest to Mr. Beebe, that the emotional exploitation of dead children for political gain, is distasteful. You insult your thinking reader.

Our friend wants readers to believe that "Republicans" don't care about school shootings. This is extremely divisive. I know many Republicans, even though I am not one myself, and I can assure Mr. Beebe, they are very grieved.

The "blood on their hands" argument used by Don't favorite party is extremely offensive to many in both parties who belong to the NRA. The inappropriate labeling of AR rifles as "Assault Rifles" exploits the public's lack of knowledge to trigger an emotional response.

The PCH ran an exaggerated cartoon recently, indicating that the rest of the world doesn't have the gun problems we do, because they don't have the gun rights that we do. Frankly, most gun rights citizens that I know, really don't care about what the rest of the world does, and takes their 2nd Amendment rights as a God-given right, which predates our Constitution.

Scott Thomson

Maiden Rock