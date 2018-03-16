Viewpoint: Emotions

Scott Thomson wants to get personal and show his superior knowledge of all things political, literary and psychological. According to him, I have no understanding of something—he didn't say exactly what—and I should have more control over my emotions. but then my posts would be as dull and uninspiring as yours.

May I ask how many people have called you out of the blue to say "My thoughts exactly, love your letters?"

Yes, I am angry and disgusted with the Republican party for letting themselves be bullied by Trump and his propaganda Wizard Steve Bannon.

As for the N.R.A., they are bastardizing the Second Amendment to fit their agenda and scare people into buying, carrying and using more guns—lots of profit in those firearms. What are gun rights people so afraid of that you feel the need to have so many weapons in your possession? If your friends are so ''grieved," then why aren't they calling and writing their legislators to do something better than wringing their hands and making long sad faces while shedding crocodile tears. I watched live the meeting just after the day of the Florida tragedy. Your president sat there looking bored. The spokeswoman for the N.R.A. didn't commit to anything constructive. I think Sen. Rubio was there, also a Democrat from the Florida legislature. Every one of them spoke to those kids in a condescending, patronizing "wiser than you" manner. I could tell it was farcical and a big flop; those kids knew it too and swallowed none of it.

One boy had the guts and intelligence to ask Rubio if he was ready to drop his support of the N.R.A.; he got an obvious runaround.

And as for your baloney about exploitation of children for political gain—who stands to gain by making schools into armed camp? The N.R.A. And do not mothers have as much right to have their kids alive as the gun people have to facilitate killing them?

How many rounds do you need to bring down an imaginary threat to your fears? I remember how fast I could shoot that 8-round clip from my M-1—especially under the EMOTION of fear for my life and anger at a lot of stuff.

I realize that this is a bit garbled but do NOT, Mr. Thomson, give me your patronizing bilge and expect a civil answer, except for this: I was not aware that the 2nd Amendment was a God-given right! You had best take that statement up with Mr. Menk and then publish all the bribe money shoveled to all the politicos in the Statehouses across this country by the N.R.A.

Don't stupidly assume that kids 17 or 18-years-old are not ready to change the gun laws—watch the results at the polls.