Information that I gather for my report will mainly be from books and websites, but I would also like to get information from the people who live in the state. This is why I am writing to you. I was hoping that you would be willing to send me some items to help me learn more about the best things in your state. It could be things like postcards, maps, pictures, souvenirs, general information, this newspaper article, or any other items that would be useful. You can mail items to the address below. I really appreciate your help!

Advay

Mrs. Bozorgzad's Class

The Langley School

1411 Balls Hill Road

McLean, VA 22101

Prescott election info

TO THE EDITOR

Prescott School District residents can vote for either one candidate or two candidates, but not more than two, in the upcoming School Board election on Tuesday, April 3. There are two board seats that are open. There are four people running. The top two vote getters win. Ballots marked for either one candidate or two candidates will be valid and counted.

A lot of voters ask poll workers if they can vote for only one candidate and will their ballot count. The answer is yes. I, myself, have been asked this question many times, too.

For other election questions call your local city/town clerk.

Jim Reichert

Prescott