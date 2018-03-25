Part of the reason I believe that Ellsworth is a fine community to live in is due in no small part to the strength and quality of our school system. THe value of our school system is shared by everyone within the community, from the use of the community education opportunities, the K-12 students who attend our schools, the people that live or buy homes in the Ellsworth District, to the business owners that know that people who live or move here are going to support their community businesses as well as the Ellsworth School District.

The Ellsworth School Board and administration have shown over past years that they make sound financial decisions that include day-to-day operations, long-term planning as well as continuing to upgrade or build new facilities. But even with that history of good decisions and community support we cannot take it for granted that the upcoming referendum will pass, so that is why I would like to encourage everyone to get out and vote YES on April 3. By passing the upcoming referendum we ensure that our whole community (the Ellsworth School District) will benefit for years to come.

So in closing, encourage your friends, neighbors and family to get out and vote yes on April 3.

Greg Engeset

Ellsworth

Vote no on stealth attempt to eliminate State Treasurer

TO THE EDITOR

I'm writing to alert readers to a statewide referendum item on the ballot when we go to the polls on April 3. This referendum has gotten too little coverage in state media. It's urgent that voters understand what's at stake.

The ballot measure would amend the Wisconsin State Constitution to eliminate the nonpartisan office of State Treasurer who manages over $1 billion in State Trust Fund assets. As a commissioner on the Board of Public Lands Commission, the Treasurer oversees these funds for use in our public schools, local governments, and public lands. This money goes to improve public schools, libraries, local community infrastructure such as roads and sewers, parks, and the UW system.

The proposed ballot measure would place the Treasurer's oversight function in the hands of the lieutenant governor, effectively removing barriers to partisan use of public assets that belong to all of us.

The Treasurer's office is the public's watchdog for these funds, and if voters eliminate it, Wisconsin will become the only state in the country not to maintain a firewall against appropriation and misuse of public money by partisan politicians.

The current Treasurer and Scott Walker ally, Matt Adamczyk, ran for his office on a platform of getting rid of the Office of Treasurer. Clearly this move has been in the works for some time, and like so much in recent Wisconsin politics is being carried out in the absence of public discussion, away from the light of voters' scrutiny.

Our state's public assets, owned by every citizen, are at risk in this election. You can learn more about this issue at www.saveourfiscalwatchdog.org/whyvoteno.

Vote NO on this stealth attempt to grab state-owned resources on April 3.

Thomas R. Smith

River Falls