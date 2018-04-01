Most of our federal laws are designed for all the above teachings, academic, sports, and whatever to function without federal interference as far as when and how these teachings can be accomplished.

All this is helpful in establishing self worth of your child, but if that child is under 16 years old and decides they would rather earn their own money and get a job the federal laws puts a stop to it, unless you're agriculture. Non agriculture individuals under 16 cannot start work before 7 a.m. run a heating device such as a microwave or oven, and a few other restrictive laws. But, don't get me wrong, they are able to carry a gun at almost any age, ride a 4-wheeler to work at 12, be tried as an adult in a murder case at 10, report to school at 4 a.m. or stay out at a school function till midnight, have unlimited homework, but as far as earning their own money or getting a job, forget it.

Not every child comes from the same mold or financially set parents.

So the next time you tell your child "Get a job," or better yet, they ask you "Where can I get a job outside of the home" ask yourself "Where?" Self worth is important to everyone no matter what age.

Tony Huppert

Spring Valley

Opioids

A few months ago there was an expose type program on TV. I think it may have been 60 Minutes, but who would watch a so called "mainstream media" program? At any rate, it was all about the big drug distribution companies and how they pushed opioid-type prescription drugs by giving unscrupulous pharmacists and some doctors free trips, free other things too sordid to mention (well, maybe not).

If you look up McKesson Drug Distributors on Bing or Google you will find a D.E.A. Agent named Joe Rannazzisi. He had built up a case after several years of work and was ready to drop the boom on them when suddenly he was told to drop persecution proceedings—seemed someone in Congress was instrumental in pulling the plug. Some legislator(s) were no doubt receiving campaign contributions from big Pharma.

So now Trump says he is going after the drug companies—a few years late but we will see. Watch how fast the members of Congress get rid of their pharmacy stock portfolios. Please get off your social media pages long enough to research this.

A member of Trump's cabinet made the statement that he believed marijuana was a lead-in to use of opiates. I don't have much use for pot or any other mind altering drug, but that statement is absolutely ludicrous. Just shows you what an ignorant bunch of knotheads are calling the shots in Washington now.

Don Beebe

Ellsworth

Assault weapons hold more ammunition

A contributor to the letters to the editor recently implored us not to place blame for the level of mass shooting mayhem that has recently occurred on the weapons that were used. The argument is that weapons of high magazine capacity, rapid fire capabilities and high velocity ammunition are not part of the problem.

Typical of those who want to defend civilian ownership of such weapons, two arguments were trotted out. One is to nuance the definition of what an assault weapon is. It is as if pointing out that if a weapon is not a true automatic military weapon it is not a true assault rifle, and therefore, it is somehow no more threat to the public than grandpa's squirrel gun.

Not so! Such weapons hold up to ten times more ammunition, fire as fast as one can pull the trigger and have ammunition that has velocity designed to do massive tissue damage wherever it hits. What a weapon is called is irrelevant when compared to the damage a shooter can inflict with it.

The second argument the defenders of these weapons often use is twofold. The gun doesn't do anything without the shooter and anything is an assault weapon if used in malice. Both suppositions are true. But it's just as true that the shooter can't shoot without the weapon, and that victims are going to have a lot better chance against a crazy with a club or knife than someone carrying a weapon designed for rapid fire battle with 30-round magazines!

Sociopathic individuals have always been around. The ability to turn objects into weapons has as well. However, the increased level of mass mayhem perpetrated by such individuals is relatively new as is the level of firepower now easily available to someone disturbed enough to want to carry out evil intent. The question before us is, "What does reason dictate we do about it?"

Ron Ginsbach

Elmwood (currently in Arizona)

Democrats will not bring Utopia

I wish that the newspaper could print pictures in this section. I could crayon something to help Don Beebe. We now limit personal liberty, rushing legislation, and restricting corporate profit based on pure emotion.

Don, remember learning about the founders? Evidently not. I don't need to consult a social-gospel minister to understand that the Creator of everything gave us many rights, even the right to self defense. Evidently, you believe that they come from government.

Mr. Beebe asks of the number of people who call out of the blue to say "My thoughts exactly, love your letters."

That never happened Don. I have an unlisted number, but that doesn't stop my haters, and I have collected a bunch of threats and cussing from the emotionally unrestrained, like yourself, in my mailbox. I know what you mean though, a nice thank you card is uplifting, especially when they love the truth, as much as myself.

But why desire becoming an echo chamber of other people's thoughts and hear "My thoughts exactly"? I have taught many readers of the Pierce County Herald facts pertaining to the political, literary, and psychological subjects which you want to demean me for, because you have little understanding past your schoolyard name-calling, to tickle the emotions of the contented uninformed. It shouldn't surprise, that you find a factual script boring.

You, and your ilk are predictable. Everytime there is a shooting, you blame the gun, unless it is a police officer.

Then, you blame the cop. If a child is fortunate enough to survive your favorite party "right," that to murder the inconvenient preborn, yet is killed at school, you cry "Something must be done by government!" Many a brutal tyranny originated that way, because you want our God-given Constitutional rights taken away. Your theatrics are a threat to our liberty. You can't silence me with Saul Alinsky Rules for Radicals, #13, "isolate, tag, and marginalize your opponent," although, you probably picked it up by observation, not by reading other Marxists.

Mr. Beebe mistakenly calls me a Republican, because he can only conceive of a two-party system, good Democrats, and the "stupid" other. Emotional tactics serve the uninformed, like Don. If engaged in debate, you can't argue with someone's emotion. Who would say "You can't feel that way?" Feelings are subjective. You can however, argue facts, and that is why the uninformed stay ignorant, they don't want the objective facts, because they don't want debate.

Don warns that the school children will prove his point at the polls. Which children? Maybe the kindergarten students, who joined the march because the teacher called it a "Safety march?" When I left class to join the anti-Vietnam War protests, I was suspended from school. Today, schools complain about not having what they need to teach children to compete globally, yet they encourage students to leave class. No wonder the US students are falling so far behind. Pathetic political propaganda is the lesson.

If voters don't look beyond the bipolar party monopoly, and start respecting liberty for all, we are going to experience more of the same, leading to tyranny. So Don, continue to believe that Democrats will bring about Utopia, and I will ask the Easter Bunny to leave something special for you.

Scott Thomson

Maiden Rock

Guns do kill people

"Guns don't kill people; people kill people." Wrong! Guns do kill people! They are effective instruments of killing in the hands of people with that intent.

I doubt that, were the Constitution to be written today, the framers would include the Second Amendment. There is no longer a need for a militia to protect against an autocratic government, unless we elect such a government. If it is impossible to alter the Second Amendment, let us interpret it in a way that makes sense for the present time.

There is no need for automatic, or even semiautomatic, firearms in the hands of civilians. And there is certainly no need for high-capacity magazines. They are not needed for either hunting or recreation. For protection? Against what or whom? One is more likely to be shot if he/she is reaching for a firearm than if not, although reaching for a wallet or cell phone might get you shot by police. We need laws that protect the right of gun owners for legitimate hunting and recreational use, less so for protection. I am writing as a gun owner myself. For years I was an NRA member, but I dropped it because of their extreme views and undue influence on lawmakers.

Donn Leaf

Bay City

How many more children have to die?

How many more children have to die while grieving parents call out "why?"

Whatever happened to the Golden Rule?

Oh, yes "you" took it out of school.

For some children that's all they had.

They never heard "the Good News" from mom and dad.

So they go about with "facts" in their heads.

While their emotions lie dormant or dead.

For we are three-part beings

Spirit, body and soul.

Each must be care for, this has to be our goal.

Children need to know Jesus' love in their hearts.

It's the anchor they need for their life's start.

So adults if you really care for these precious little souls.

Be brave and put our God back in control!

PS. Our country was founded upon and made great by Christian values. If they go, so does the U.S.A.

Sally Nugent

Ellsworth

Save our State Treasurer

I was horrified to learn that we will be asked to remove the office of state treasurer from our state's constitution. How was this major amendment added so quietly to our spring election? If this it passes, Wisconsin would be the only state without a treasurer!

I beg you, Please don't let this happen.

Wisconsin's treasurer oversees financial transactions by government officials, signs checks and helps oversee four trust funds worth more than $1.2 billion. A Yes vote means we could lose our financial watchdog and endanger the financial integrity of our trust funds. Those trust funds distributed $32 Million to public school libraries last year. The UW System, public health and safety have all benefited from these trust funds.

Having a state treasurer is a must to our system of checks and balances. It is one way to halt abuses by the governor and Legislature as they determine the tax rate and collect and spend tax money. Plus, the treasurer is the ideal trust fund custodian, because the office is not involved in the state budget process run by the governor and Legislature.

Please vote NO on April 3.

Charlene "Charlie" Warner

Mondovi

Live Supreme Court candidate debate

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Rebecca Dallett and Michael Screnock will participate in a live debate to be broadcast statewide on Friday, March 30, at 7 p.m., on Wisconsin Public Television (WPT) and Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR), and streamed online at wpt.org, wpr.org and WisconsinVote.org. The debate will be moderated by WPT's Frederica Freyberg and WPR's Shawn Johnson.

The debate will occur four days before the general election on Tuesday, April 3, that will determine whether Dallett, a judge for the Milwaukee County Circuit Court, or Screnock, a Sauk County Circuit Court judge, will win a 10-year term on the Supreme Court. The seat is currently held by Justice Michael Gableman, who was first elected in 2008 and is not seeking re-election.

Watch the debate to get to know the candidates and decide for yourself who is most qualified to hold this important position. If you are unable to watch Friday's live debate, visit wpt.org or wpr.org to view or listen to it at your convenience.

Jeanne Larson

Phillips