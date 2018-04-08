There are no other professionals with a better understanding of the current state of health care and the issues that patients are facing than those on the front lines as primary care providers. We sit in the rooms with patients facing dire diagnoses or difficult health care decisions, and empathize with the difficult choices they are grappling with in regards to the cost of care, insurances issues, deductibles, preventive services, chronic disease, and acute illness. When patients can't understand their bills, they are quick to call us to help interpret. When they are trying to determine if a test or surgery is reasonable, they reach out to us for guidance.

As primary care physicians, we see it is a critical part of our jobs to help patients navigate the complicated world of health care. As such, Vibrant Health has been a nationally-certified patient centered medical home clinic for more than four years because we understand that patients need at trusted ally to help coordinate care. As an independent clinic, our only motive is to serve our patient's needs. Therefore, we can work with our patient to select the right specialists, diagnostic centers, and hospitals based on the patient's needs.

Because of the unknown and expensive costs, patients seek to maximize each visit; which means we are often asked to tackle acute illness, chronic disease management, and preventive services all in a single appointment. Primary care physicians are the first line of mental health care and often become the primary provider for mental health. We routinely have patients reach out by phone or electronic message to manage conditions between visits. We employ care coordinators to help the most vulnerable patients by following up between clinic visits to make sure that patients understand their care plan. Health information staff makes sure that records from hospitals and specialists are available for the patient's provider to review and quarterback their care.

Cost of health care will continue to be an issue until health care systems and insurance companies allow for increased transparency, which would empower patients to be more informed consumers. We share the frustration of our patients at the slow paces of improvement in the cost of health care, and stand with them to help advocate for a better, more cost effective system.

The Primary Care Providers at Vibrant Health Family Clinics

River Falls, Ellsworth and Spring Valley locations

Guns, parents

While at the March for Our Lives in St. Paul on the 24th I was struck with a thought. I imagined my parents, dead for too long now, suddenly—poof! coming to life and standing beside me on the lawn of the capitol, surrounded by chanting, sign-bearing people. In my imagination, we exchanged joyous hugs and then my dad looked around and said, "What's this, then?"

And I wondered how I would explain to him, a WWII veteran, and my mom, RN and mother of seven, that we were at a march being held because too often people are walking into schools and shooting the students with assault weapons, and the point of the march was to get our lawmakers to make some laws that could help make it more difficult to do this.

"They have lockdown drills now, like fire drills, but to prepare for a mass shooting," I said, in my mind, to my parents' astonished and horrified faces. A family marched past, the small girl holding her sign that read, "Lockdowns are scary."

"Not the LITTLE ones," my dad said, looking at me to say, "Right, right, not the little ones." Which I could not.

My fantasy was less surreal than the circumstances that brought it on. Can it really BE that we must work this hard to keep children safe in school? How far will we sink, how many kids will we lose, before we finally rein in the avarice of the gun lobby? I miss my parents terribly but am glad they are not here to see what our country has become.

Maureen Ash

Town of River Falls

Supreme Court elections should be publicly funded

On Friday, I watched the debate on Wisconsin Public Television between the two candidates for the vacant seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Much of the debate focused on who would recuse themselves in various cases, and who was "bought" by various campaign donors, in one stated case for as little as a $100 donation. Wow — what a bargain — buying off a judge for 100 bucks? I found both candidates damaged by these accusations. It brought home this: elections for Supreme Court Justices should be publicly funded, with NO private donations — from individuals, parties, unions, whatever. Then the public could have more confidence that cases brought before the court will be decided impartially on the basis of their legal merits. I call on our legislature to make this so.

Bill Cordua

River Falls