Letter to the editor: COS has enemies

It isn't a secret, you go along to get along. We all do it, some more than others. It helps us feel comfortably normal. Don't rock the boat. Politicians are masters at telling you exactly what you want to hear, to get your vote. The divisive, bipolar parties publish bullet points to help you know what to think and say about the current crisis and government solution.

What happens when you hold to a contrarian position, or want to lead a life of individual responsibility to a set of principles for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for everyone, one that the group-think crowd doesn't subscribe to? Expect attack.

Such is the case made clear to me by a document titled Constitutional Rights and Public Interest Groups Oppose Calls for an Article V Constitutional Convention. What sounds more convincing than experts from benevolent "Constitutional Rights and Public Interest Groups"? I did the research.

Expressing opposition to a Convention of States to propose amendments, include these inoculate sounding "national organizations:" Alliance for Justice, Center for American Progress, Center for Community Change, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, Common Cause, Earthjustice, Economic Policy Institute, EMILY'S List, League of Women Voters of the United States, NAACP, and National Council of LA Raza Action Fund. By their names, you know they only care about our victims.

The listed organizations all have one funding source in common, George Soros and his Open Society Foundation. Who is George Soros? He is known as the guy who broke the Bank of England. As a young Jew, he helped the Nazis confiscate the personal property from homes that his fellow Jews had to abandon and later told Steve Croft, on 60 Minutes, that didn't bother his conscience. He epitomizes the elite ruling class, for better or worse.

So to the many volunteers and supporters, and to the growing numbers who demonstrated their desire for freedom and liberty by signing the petition supporting a Convention of States, remember those words Churchill spoke "You have enemies? Good"!

Scott Thomson

Maiden Rock