For high school teenagers there were so many challenges, including the 16th century Old English language, Shakespeare's difficult prose and the gender changing roles of many of the players. The Ellsworth High School's choice of such a difficult play was a WONDERFUL SUCCESS! The students met all the challenges before them and gave us a VERY SPECIAL evening.

I also enjoyed the opening night performance of "The Drowsy Chaperone" by the Spring Valley Stagehands Company. It is a wonderful musical with singing, dancing and humor performed SO WELL by the TALENTED CAST! Performances continue this week. It is an opportunity to view a popular Broadway musical right here in Pierce County. My thanks to the Pierce County Herald for the FRONT PAGE news about these plays! I felt these plays were comparable to attending professional theater productions in the Twin Cities.

An old farmer and theater enthusiast,

Gary Thorson

Tabor Heights (Oak Ridge)

Appreciative of road maintenance

TO THE EDITOR

It seems we had to have a April snowstorm so I/we could send a "thank you" to our people that maintain our roads. We really appreciate the hours involved being out in stormy weather to allow safe travel for everyone.

Don & Audrey Gilbertson

Ellsworth

Scientifically literate, not liberal

TO THE EDITOR

In an April when a series of Alberta clippers keep plunging us into unseasonable winter storm repetitions, it's especially fortuitous that the well-known meteorologist Paul Douglas should visit River Falls to explain how climate change is driving the weather that's driving us crazy.

The event organized by Hope for Creation, an ecumenical partnership of five River Falls churches, drew an audience of about 300 to River Falls United Methodist Church on Tuesday, April 10. The diverse crowd ranged from farmers to city officials.

Douglas's talk was an eye-opener, both factually and for his clear-eyed willingness to break down political and ideological barriers that have kept Americans from uniting to address the emergency of climate change.

Douglas began by announcing himself as both an evangelical Christian and a Republican. He is also a highly successful business entrepreneur. He calls himself a conservative who wants to protect the integrity of God's creation.

He pointed out that conservatives in the United States are almost alone internationally in making denial of climate change a political article of faith. "Believing in climate change doesn't make you liberal," he told his audience Tuesday night. "It makes you literate, scientifically literate."

In place of the phrase "climate change," Douglas prefers "climate volatility" as a more accurate descriptor of the force behind the increasingly extreme and unpredictable weather we've been experiencing. The new trend, says Douglas, is a tendency for weather systems to stall. A rain that would last a day or two in the past now sticks around for a week. Midwinter ice storms, says Douglas, have quadrupled since 2000.

Douglas made it clear that we must heed scientific opinion in order to avert the worst that lies ahead with unchecked climate volatility. Though I differ from him in politics and theology, I recognize his good will. He is doing the admirable work of bridging the damaging and unnecessary divide that has kept us fragmented and paralyzed in the face of both danger and opportunity. I'm grateful to Paul Douglas and the event organizers who brought his important message to River Falls.

Thomas R. Smith

River Falls