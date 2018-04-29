Yearly, millions of hunters use hundreds of thousands of semi-automatic firearms, many of them AR-15 military look-alikes, (civilians can't own rifles with military capability) using or having at their disposal high capacity magazines, some of them teens, and rarely even have an accident.

Firearm owners—your neighbors—present no threat. Yes, the DNC thinks they do. Recently a retired Supreme Court Justice wrote an opinion piece in a leading newspaper that let-the-cat-out-of-bag by stating the actual reason for a Second Amendment, namely, to vest "power to the people" over-against government overreach and tyranny.

Being on an elite level, protected by firearms, not struggling to pay the latest tax, I would likely have said the same as he, that there isn't a need for such an Amendment any longer. Communists, criminals, religious extremists, and various hateful ones would agree.

Using the DNC and NEA's logic, when one is attacked with a baseball bat the reaction should be to make a law increasing the penalty for such a crime, and to license, charge extra for, do background checks and record of transactions of, bats, and even change the rules and tools of baseball. To most of us the reaction should be to keep bats available so everyone can have one handy.

Bruce King

Prescott

Does your past still haunt you?

TO THE EDITOR

This morning I received a copy of letter I wrote two years ago and still stand behind it. You bet, look around, be surprised at junk will be found. A service Pierce County provides for all and more. My message back then, those who work clean sweep and give up weekend taking your junk thank them please, but two years ago the county board would not allow the workers to get fed.

Especially when only department who supports itself collecting and disposing of your junk, maybe county board should take their turn; might be surprised at what they might learn. I did it and now my husband still does, 81 years, just volunteers.

My mission is don't forget clean sweep and remember at elections, take time and look at village, county, state and DC. Is it time to recycle? MAYBE. God bless our freedom and our country.

Opal Darr I thank you for you taught me still going friend. Recycle please.

Myrna Larrabee

Ellsworth

Communist goals achieved

TO THE EDITOR

In Congressional Records from Jan. 10, 1963, Congressman Albert S. Herlong Jr. read the 45 Communist Goals for America. You might find this as interesting as I have.

29. "Discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate, old fashioned, and out of step with modern needs, a hindrance to cooperation between nations on a worldwide basis."

How many times have we heard "It's a living, breathing document" and"They didn't have assault rifles when the Second Amendment was written" and "Other countries don't do it that way?" If we are being honest, the left's agenda has pretty much accomplished the 29th goal.

30. "Discredit the founding fathers. Present them as selfish aristocrats who had no concern for the common man."

How often have we heard the charge that "He had slaves" in an attempt to tear down monuments, rename schools, and other institutions in an attempt to unmoor us from our past and rewrite history?

Again, it isn't the right who has done this.

31. "Belittle all forms of American culture and discourage the teaching of American history on the grounds that it was only a minor part of the big picture. Give more emphasis on Russian history, since the Communists took over."

How have you been witness to the obliteration of America's past, with all of its emphasis on freedom, liberty, and private property rights? The culture war rages with ridiculous charges of the "white privileged" who are oppressing all others, and "Christians who are racist, bigoted homophobes." Sorry to say, the left has control of the public school system and has initiated our young with these anti-American, anti-Christian, anti-Caucasian, anti-Founders, anti-Constitution, and anti-freedom and liberty for all narratives.

Socialism, Marxism, Communism, labels mean little. We have politicians who don't want to say "Our Republic" and chose to say "Our Democracy." Is it a coincidence, or rewriting? I think that the answer lies in the accomplishments of those promoting the 45 Communist goals. Congratulations on your success!

If we want our federal government to return to the rule of law, we can't rely on them to passively accept their boundaries, the people must force the Feds to adhere to the law, by conventionofstates.com.

Scott Thomson

Maiden Rock