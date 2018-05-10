So, each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the nation collect non-perishable food and monetary donations from our customers. These donations go directly to the Prescott Area Food Pantry to provide food to people in Prescott who need our help.

Last year, we collected over 75 million pounds of food nationally, feeding an estimated 64 million people. Over the course of its 25-year history, the food drive has collected well over 1.5 billion pounds of food, thanks to a postal service universal delivery network that spans the entire nation, including Puerto Rico and U. S. Virgin Islands.

The need for food and monetary donations is great. Currently, 49 million Americans—1 in 6 — are unsure where their next meal is coming from. Thirteen million are children and nearly 5.4 million are seniors over the age of 60.

Our food drive's timing is crucial. Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons.

By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.

Participating in this year's food drive is simple. Just leave your food donation in a bag in or by your mailbox on Saturday, May 12 and your letter carrier will do the rest. If you would like to donate money instead just write the check out to Prescott Area Food Pantry and we will see that they get it. We invite you to join in America's largest one day food drive.

For those of you who are closed on Saturdays and would like to participate, we would gladly pick up anytime during the week before the food drive.

Mike Nohava

Letter carrier

Prescott

Angry at a church

TO THE EDITOR

I am angry.

What type of church would support the severing of family ties?

The Church of Scientology?

David Koresh and The Branch Davidians?

Jim Jones and the Peoples Temple?

Cults.

What is frightening is, we have just such a "group think" church in our own backyard.

I am angry at a church that encourages cutting ties with family who are non-members of the church.

I am angry at a church that pacifies parents with fake smiles and a gung-ho, thumb- up attitude, while stealing their children.

I am angry at a church that brainwashes our youth.

I am angry at a church that takes credit for the success of a well brought up child.

I am angry at a church that promotes chaos and conflict within a family.

I am angry at a church that pits son against father and brother against brother.

I am angry at a church that controls its members with faux concern for their souls.

I am angry at a church that fails to show empathy.

I am angry at a church who hides behind a spiritual agenda using it for monetary and material gain.

I am angry at a church that equates how much money you give to whether you will go to heaven.

I am angry at a church that does all of the above in the name of God.

The church may have a different name, but the Kool-Aid tastes the same...

Cindy Baader

Pepin

Poppy Day helps us remember

TO THE EDITOR

For more than 90 years, the American Legion Auxiliary has distributed the memorial poppy to remind Americans that millions of service men and women sacrificed their lives and health to keep our nation free.

The red poppy will be distributed to the public in Ellsworth on Thursday, May 17, 2018 by Kinne-Englehart Post 204, the Ellsworth American Legion Auxiliary. Auxiliary members ask the public to pause for a moment, pin on a poppy, and wear it with pride.

During World War I, the poppy flourished on the battlefields of Flanders Fields among the shelled buildings and bomb-scarred landscape. Like the blood that was shed there, its brilliant red bloom became a sign of hope and renewal. For those who would never leave, those who had given their lives, it is a perpetual memorial to their bravery.

The American Legion Auxiliary poppy is handmade by veterans who receive a small stipend for each poppy made. Contributions received on Poppy Day are used by the local auxiliary unit to assist veterans and their families in the community and in VA hospitals in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Bev Radkey

2018 Poppy Chair