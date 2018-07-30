Letters to the editor: Whose job is it anyway

If you are at the intersection of Campbell Street and Highway 10 on Campbell Street heading straight across to Highway 29 there is supposed to be a left turn lane and a straight ahead lane. So many times I have been close to being side swept as the person in the left lane is going straight ahead because there is no directional painted arrows anymore to know.

Let's go downtown Prescott. These crosswalks have not been painted for at least three years but I am thinking more. The last three years I have been in contact with the city and county asking why they will not paint them. I have talked to the city administrator three years ago and this year. Last year I talked to the public works supervisor. I also talked to the county last year. The city says it is the county's job and the county says it is the city's job.

In the meantime, as I cross these streets seven times a day up to six days a week, I have been yelled at, sworn at, flipped off, darn near hit and run over many, many times. Too many to count. It does not help that people drive Broad Street at 40- 50 mph often and the police have never ever monitored this. What a money maker if they would.

Anyway, back to the city. I do not think this is a very expensive thing to do yet by the actions of the city and / or county, nothing, it seems they are lazy or just refuse to do it. I would not write this letter if it was not dangerous. Does it take a pedestrian accident or even a death to a pedestrian, as happened some years ago, before they will do something? Anything? What about the pedestrian signs in the middle of the street as they are elsewhere in town? Or a pedestrian sign on a post? Or flashing lights like all over the country? I have talked to deaf ears in this city and county. Hopefully others will read this and action will be taken as you all pay your huge share of taxes in this town.

Michael Nohava

Prescott

An unrecorded 'summit'

As Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections proceeds, alarming revelations emerge almost daily.

Hacking our voting systems is ominous, certainly, though there's no compelling evidence that direct tampering changed the outcome of the presidential election.

More insidious is the now well-documented psychological warfare Russia has waged against a divided America, using digital and social media to enflame an already polarized electorate and deepen the divisions in American society. Russian trolls and propagandists have targeted voters on both the right and the left with inflammatory messages aimed at intensifying partisan rancor, vilifying and demonizing political opponents, and diminishing constructive civic discourse across political lines.

Where we once viewed contending political parties as "loyal opposition," we now seem to have crossed a line into the destructive territory of political opponent as "enemy."

There is an old saying, "The enemy of my enemy is my friend." By that logic, Vladimir Putin, the declared enemy of Hillary Clinton, can be accepted as a friend of Donald Trump and the GOP. We are on dangerous ground when an American president sides with a hostile foreign power against his own country's opposition party. Even more dangerous when that party won't check him.

Every patriotic American should be concerned with the attack on our mutual life by sophisticated foreign manipulators. Party affiliation should not limit our alarm at being kept in the dark regarding agreements made in private in Helsinki by two known pathological liars. Many suspect that Putin is blackmailing Trump with kompramat, compromising information, standard operating procedure in Russian politics and business.

Has Trump secretly blessed Putin's aggression toward the Ukraine? Endorsed Russia's backing of the murderous Assad regime in Syria? If so, how will we ever find out? Such an unrecorded "summit" must not be allowed to occur again.

Thomas R. Smith

River Falls