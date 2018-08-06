Letter to the editor: Toddlers or politicians?

A couple of weeks ago I was in Atlanta attending a seminar with my daughter. I was late arriving, so I was not sure what the speaker was addressing. As she spoke, I tried to catch up to the point of her speech. It related to an individual that was suffering from the lack of empathy for others. The individual had an ax to grind and nothing and no one was going to get in his way no matter who got stepped on or hurt. The speaker went on with an example of the selfishness of the individual. I thought for sure it was a political speech of today's administration but I later realized she was giving a speech for daycare providers and the attitudes of 4-year-old toddlers.