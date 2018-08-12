Letter to the editor: Please donate blood
TO THE EDITOR
The hospitals are in desperate need of all all blood types to help those who have been injured in the natural disasters that have occured around the nation. The blood types are A+, A-, B+, B-, O+ and O-. Insert these letters: A, B, or O in the blanks to find out the message from the Red Cross.
"With_ut _, _ & _, we c_n't s_ve _nyb_dy. Ple_se help s_me_ne be wh_le _g_in."
The Ellsworth Churches are sponsoring a blood drive on Aug. 20 from noon until 6 p.m. at Zion Covenant Church, 210 N. Beulah St. Call Pam to schedule an appointment at 715-273-0310 or visit redcross.org and enter ellsworthwi.
Pam Enger
Ellsworth