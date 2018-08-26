BUT, we do have many such places. Perkins was about the only "full service restaurant" in town open MANY hours — early and late — that didn't depend for much of its revenue on the sale of alcohol. Don't get me wrong—there are many times I want a Tom Collins or a high quality martini. But equally many times, I don't care for that atmosphere. I just want a brunch or a fairly nutritious meal that I don't have to prepare AND I want to be waited on.

For our Perkins to be traded for one more fast food establishment where the customer has to stand in line to order food, read the offerings from a confusing mishmash on the wall behind the counter, carry her own food to a table (usually too small to offer comfort, and then self "bus" the table, is not desirable.)

Gretta Stark did a credible article for the River Falls Journal about the change, but what was not covered was the loss that cannot be replaced.

AS fast food places go, Culver's is fine—one of the best chains. But it doesn't do it for the mature people of River Falls who have crowded into Perkins on weekends — and the weekly days when "kids" are offered nutritious food at a discount.

Sue Bridwell Beckham

River Falls

Reminder for drivers!

TO THE EDITOR

The morning of Friday, Aug. 17 around 9 a.m., I was biking back to work. With a car next to me at the intersection of Foster and South Main, we waited patiently for the light to turn green. The light turned green and the car next to me and myself proceeded to start to make our left turn just as a truck blew through the red light. The car stopped and the gasp from the passenger was audible to me through her open window alerting me to stop as well.

The truck missed hitting me by inches. The driver of the truck was visibly surprised as her hands flew in the air tossing her phone she had been looking at when she missed the red light. By God's will, nobody was hurt and I hope that driver was rattled enough to realize how lucky she was and thinks twice before being distracted by her phone while driving.

Stephanie Brown

River Falls

Kind words unite us

TO THE EDITOR

Thank you Diane Wengelski for sharing the kind words of a black man at the recent anti-hate rally.

In response to the shout, "White lives matter!" he commented, "Yes they do. And so do black lives and blue lives ... all lives are sacred."

His comment lightened my day and helped to soothe my hopeless feelings with current goings on.

I hope others will share, here in the Journal, acts of kindness they may have witnessed or experienced between various diverse groups.

I will start.

Last week I saw a young black man, who was leaving our library, stop and patiently wait, holding the door open for a slowly-approaching, elderly white man with a walker.

And, recently, in Boston, trying to navigate the "T," their public transportation system, I asked a young black man on the platform for assistance. He hurriedly tried to explain, stating he didn't have the time, would be late for his class at a local college.

He boarded the train, turned around, looked at pathetic me still standing there, and then jumped back off the train onto the platform.

Shocked, I said, "You'll be late for class."

The young black man said, "I'll stay here with you until we get this figured out."

I learned his name, Muhammad, and that he was a student from Somalia.

"I'll stay here with you until we get this figured out."

Kind words unite us. Kind actions diminish mistrust, misunderstanding, and hostility, putting chinks into the armor of hate.

Perhaps a local artist could create a symbol to gauge our kindness as a community. Something similar to, but more creative than the usual thermometer; and, each time an act of kindness is shared, a portion of that symbol painted, to completion.

We are a "Bird" city; why not the first "Kind" city...

Roseanne Olsen

River Falls

Hold Trump accountable for inaccuracy

TO THE EDITOR

As the press points out misleading/inaccurate statements President Trump makes in campaign speeches, tweets and press conferences, Trump counters with, "Don't believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news. Just remember, what you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening."

President Trump calls "fake news," a label he pins on nearly all media outlets except Fox News, "the enemy of the American people."

According to the three Washington Post journalists assigned to update a fact-checker database that analyzes, categorizes and tracks every suspect statement made by Trump, as of Aug. 1, 2018, Trump made 4,229 false/misleading claims in the 558 days since being sworn in as president, with nearly 150 untrue claims being repeated at least three times.

One-third of the President's false claims relate to economic issues: getting the size of trade deficits wrong and presenting numbers in a misleading fashion, displaying a basic misunderstanding of economics; taking credit for jobs created before he became president and business decisions with which he had no role; boasting about jobs numbers, even though annual job growth under his presidency is slower than Obama's last five years of leadership.

Washington Post analysis of one Montana campaign speech Trump made in July found 76 percent of the assertions made were false, misleading or unsupported by evidence.

Peter Wehner of the Ethics and Public Policy Center, who served under Presidents Reagan, George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush, opines that Trump is a pathological liar who lies on personal, political, domestic and international matters, often lying needlessly.

Trump attacks the media because it is the institution that demands accountability when it comes to truth-telling, and Trump knows he has to delegitimize the media so he can get away with what for anyone else would be unacceptable behavior.

Our country can't function if we don't agree on common sets of facts. It is unacceptable that Fox News enables Trump by letting false claims go unchecked, leading many people to believe Trump's lies. Call Fox News, 1-888-369-4762, to insist they hold Trump and his administration accountable for inaccurate statements.

Jeanne Larson

Phillips