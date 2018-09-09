Letter to the editor: Legion Auxiliary members sought
Legion Auxiliary members sought
TO THE EDITOR
The River Falls American Legion Auxiliary is actively seeking new and renewal member signups as our annual membership drive gets underway. While less visible than the active duty and military veterans who comprise local Post 121, the companion activities of Auxiliary members provide important support for Legion veteran, youth and community programs. All women related to American Legion members — including mothers, wives, daughters, sisters, grandmothers, grand and even great-granddaughters — are eligible to join the Auxiliary. There are nearly 12,000 units located in every state and some foreign countries.
Some of the activities of our Auxiliary include providing fruit baskets and other items to local homebound veterans and those in nursing homes, Christmas gifts for VA hospital veterans and their families, furnishing and serving baked goods for blood drives and other events including fundraisers, children and youth activities such as second grade poppy pictures and memorabilia during Poppy Week. We also donate to the RFHS senior class party.
We currently have 137 Auxiliary members, but by growing our membership we can do so much more to support our youth and veterans. Those seeking more information can contact our membership chair, Jeanne Williams, at 612-532-7248.
Margaret Larson
President, Unit 121
American Legion Auxiliary
River Falls