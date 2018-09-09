Letter to the editor: Legion Auxiliary members sought

Some of the activities of our Auxiliary include providing fruit baskets and other items to local homebound veterans and those in nursing homes, Christmas gifts for VA hospital veterans and their families, furnishing and serving baked goods for blood drives and other events including fundraisers, children and youth activities such as second grade poppy pictures and memorabilia during Poppy Week. We also donate to the RFHS senior class party.

We currently have 137 Auxiliary members, but by growing our membership we can do so much more to support our youth and veterans. Those seeking more information can contact our membership chair, Jeanne Williams, at 612-532-7248.

Margaret Larson

President, Unit 121

American Legion Auxiliary

River Falls