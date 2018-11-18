Letters to the editor: Recycling of plastics

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is over half a million square miles and consists of tons of pieces of plastic. This of course find its way into all creatures living in the ocean, as well as humans who ingest food from the ocean.

Each one of us is responsible for doing what we can in whatever small or large way to reduce this problem. Two ways: One, bring your own bags when you shop. Some folks leave the grocery store with a cart full of plastic bags, some with one one or two items. And two, contact businesses and corporations. Tell them to phase out plastic. One good way would be charge a fee for plastic bags. However small the fee, it would remind customers of the problem and possible solution.

Disney, Starbucks, Marriott and McDonald's are getting rid of plastic straws. Kroger Co. plan to be plastic-bag free at all of its nearly 2,800 stores by 2025. Encourage corporations like Procter Gamble, Coca Cola, Pepsi, Nestle and Kraft to reduce plastic in packaging. We do not presently have presidential leadership encouraging care for the environment. It is up to each one of us.

Alvina Stainer

River Falls