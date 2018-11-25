Also in 2018, the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) applied for and received a competitive grant to add a dedicated Dementia Care Specialist to their staff. Thanks to the grant, they hired Amy Luther to support those of us dealing with dementia in the county. Nancy Abrahamson is the St. Croix County Dementia Care Specialist.

On Tuesday, Nov. 27, Amy Luther will be coming to the Spring Valley Memory Cafe held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Spring Valley from 10-11:30 a.m. If you are interested in what a Dementia Care Specialist has to offer and live in the Spring Valley area, you are invited to join us to meet Amy. We will provide beverages and snacks to enjoy while we talk with Amy.

Paula Lugar

Spring Valley

Malone Elementary appreciates community support

TO THE EDITOR

Each month, the students at Malone Elementary focus on growing and developing a new character trait. In September it was "teamwork," October was "empathy," and the month of

November has been focused on "gratitude."

It is the idea of being thankful that has sparked my need to write this letter. I am so thankful to be part of the community of Prescott!In the short time I have been the principal at Malone Elementary School, I am so impressed with the community and how people support our students and schools. There is a true "it takes a village" ideal alive and well in Prescott.

I have been fortunate enough to witness this first hand on multiple occasions. The first week of

school, two women showed up at Malone Elementary with a car full of school supplies to donate

to our school. Teachers have been grabbing supplies for the students in their classrooms who

have needed them. Just recently, two different people showed up in the office with donations to

provide winter gear for our students who don't have snow pants, boots, winter coats, hats,

gloves, etc. None of these people were affiliated with the school or were seeking notoriety for

their donations, they simply seemed to care about the well-being of our students.

These are just a few of the big examples of the community supporting our students. But daily

we have senior citizens and parents volunteering in our classrooms and throughout our school.

The Prescott Police Department, City of Prescott, school bus drivers, and many more were

diligent in ensuring our students' safety during the time our drop-off/pick-up location was off

North Campbell Street. Not to mention, the entire elementary staff is dedicated to ensuring our

students are safe, happy, and learning everyday they walk through the doors into our care.

My journey has just begun with Prescott School District and already I know it is a place I want to

be part of for a long time. With a community like Prescott, it is no wonder the hallways of

Malone Elementary are full of happy students who are looking out for each other, smiling and

laughing, and working hard to achieve great things.

Thank you for the warm welcome to Prescott and for supporting our students in many different

ways. We are so blessed!

Sara Dusek

Principal of Malone Elementary School

Reject fear-mongering

TO THE EDITOR

In the past weeks we've watched the unseemly spectacle of active duty military deployed near the Mexican border to repel a large caravan of Honduran asylum-seekers. President Trump has invoked terms of a hostile, criminal "invasion" to make Americans fear these refugees.

Trump appears to neither understand nor care that these are undoubtedly, for the most part, ordinary families trying to escape poverty and horrific violence in their home country, risking

everything, including their lives, to seek safety in the U.S.

Their exodus has at its historical root U.S. interference in Honduran politics going back at least to the Reagan administration. In its war against leftists in our hemisphere, the U.S. destabilized the Honduran government and economy, propping up repressive regimes that have made life unlivable for many Honduran citizens.

President Obama too fell short in his failure to support Honduran democracy in 2009 when oligarchs overthrew the elected liberal reformer Manuel Zelaya.

Joseph Nevins writes at theconversation.com: ". . .the role played by the United States in shaping the causes of this migration raises ethical questions about its responsibility toward those fleeing from the ravages its policies have helped to produce."

In light of this dishonorable history, we need to reject Trump's fear-mongering and take a hard look at ourselves and how our increasingly cruel immigration policies are compounding the harm we have already done to those who now ask for our protection.

Thomas R. Smith

River Falls