Trading vital records for hobby farm life

Nelson was first elected to her post in January 2005. When Connie Olson, who was register of deeds at the time, retired mid-term at the end of 2003 in the midst of a two-year stint, Gov. Jim Doyle appointed Ron Foley to the position.

Nelson, who was a document clerk in that office, decided to run herself against Foley once the rest of his appointed year was up.

“When Connie Olson retired mid-term, I felt I was the most qualified person for the position,” Nelson said of her decision to run.

She went on to defeat Foley. In 2008 the two-year terms were lengthened to four-year terms. That is one thing that prompted Nelson not to seek re-election Nov. 8 — if re-elected, she would have been working another four years.

“It’s kind of sad because all the people that were here before me when I came in as a young girl, they’re all gone now,” Nelson said.

She began working for Pierce County in 1978 as a court clerk, transitioning to the Register of Deeds office as a document clerk in 1994. In 1998 everything became computerized; all vital records (birth, marriage and death certificates) became electronic in 2011.

“Before that it was all paper and books,” Nelson said.

The Register of Deeds office is in charge of recording all real estate documents filed in the county, as well as all vital records, which include marriages, domestic partnerships, births, deaths and veterans discharges. In 2017, divorces will be added to that list, Nelson said.

Six years ago when a vacant document clerk position wasn’t filled, electronic records made it easier to soak up and absorb those duties, distributing them among the three remaining in the department. Nelson also loves the immediacy of researching records online.

In fact, about three years ago her department began back-indexing 23 years of microfilm documents into the computer system under her leadership. The documents are finally all scanned in.

“We’re just waiting for the (software) vendors to give us the green light,” Nelson said.

Hundreds of thousands of pages of documents will be available online going back to 1977, hopefully by the end of the year.

The project was possible thanks to budgeting for it and “constant overseeing,” Nelson said.

With books and documents dating back to the 1850s, however, the cost and time to do the same for those would be astronomical, she added.

“The microfilm was starting to fail,” Nelson said. “But books will last forever. I wish I would see the start of this (online viewing of the microfilm documents) before I leave.”

Besides careful and detailed vital recordkeeping, Nelson had to plan a budget each year for her department, monitor timesheets for her employees (currently two), and prepare for one of her favorite events of the year: County Government Day.

On that day in May, area schoolchildren visit the Courthouse to learn about county departments’ functions. At first, most kids are reticent and subdued, Nelson said. That never lasts though.

“Most won’t say anything, but if you give them the opportunity to research, they like to look up real estate documents and their birth records,” Nelson said. “We tell them they can research their ancestry and genealogy.”

As for handing over the reins to newly elected successor Kathy Fuchs, Nelson plans to grab some different reins: those of her two Appaloosas, which she likes to ride, show and breed.

“It’s time to go out and do some fun things,” Nelson said. “I’m not sure what that is yet.”

The Ellsworth native loves her horses, but not as much as her family. Although it’s hard for her and husband Gary to get away from their hobby farm, their animal population has slowly been whittling down, so travel may be in their future.

Their daughter, Nicole Jude, milks cows with her husband on their Maple Lake, Minn., farm, while son Jesse Nelson and his wife Brooke live in Ellsworth. Six grandchildren will soon be joined by one more, Nelson said with excitement.

“They want grandma to pick them up from school as many times as I say I will,” Nelson smiled.

As she trades vital records for making memories with the grandkids, she knows one part of her job she’ll undoubtedly miss.

“The people,” she said without hesitation. “The staff and the employees and the people that we serve. I’ll miss them all.”