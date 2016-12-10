Finding your roots: El Paso Township

The township of El Paso was created at a meeting held Nov. 18, 1858. The first supervisors were George P. Walker and Thomas Hurley. They voted in April 1859 to build a schoolhouse on land owned by F. Hyne near the corners of Sections 7, 8, 17 and 18. The school opened by 1861 with Clara Green as the first teacher. This became the Hines School. Before this, school was being held in the George Brill home.

The next concern was the provision of roads. They also set up a judicial system with four men named as “justices:” G.P. Walker, M.D. McIntyre, B. Smith and Michael (Richard) Devereux. Lots drawn determined who had one- or three-year terms.

In 1862, the Magee brothers built a saw and flour mill in Section 5 and platted the village of El Paso. In 1866, Jack Hooker built a boarding house. By 1867, Ed Welch was operating a general store. In 1868, William Wilton was operating a hotel and selling liquor. In 1870, the Anderson Brothers grocery opened. In 1872, Charles Henneman opened the El Paso or Henneman House. By 1874, Mrs. Knapp opened a millinery, photographer M.R. Bowen had a studio and John Reinkey was operating a blacksmith shop.

In 1875, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was organized. In 1876, Reinkey built and operated a lime kiln. By 1880, El Paso village was a thriving place.

George P. Walker was the first settler to El Paso Township somewhat by accident. Field and Bailey of Prescott sent Walker out to check on land they owned in Sections 4 and 5. He was a wagon-maker by trade but put up a mill and stayed. His house was the first known in the township, and he grew the first crops. By 1857, he was operating a saw mill in what would become the village of El Paso.

His dam repeatedly washed out in spring flooding so he sold his operation to the Magee brothers and went back to wagon building. By 1871, Walker’s bid to build the county poor house was accepted at a cost of $1,499. By 1873, Walker sold his land to Charles Henneman and moved to Pepin County.

Thomas Magee had arrived in 1855 with his family. Thomas Hurley’s was the second family in El Paso Township, arriving in fall 1856. They came upriver by steamboat, getting off at Prescott. Their land was on Cave Creek.

By 1867, a lower dam and mill were built on the southern edge of the village, known as the Bristol & Magee Mill. This dam was the only one to never wash out along the Rush River. This mill went through several owners including Fred Larson, Ed Welch, Charles King and Charles Jones.

Jones provided a rowboat for patrons to use for fishing on the millpond while waiting for their grain to be ground into flour or meal. Under son Herman Jones, this area became famous as a recreation area known as “Fisherman’s Rest.” Cabins could be rented and ice cream could be purchased. Camping, fishing and swimming were popular in the summer with skating and skiing taking over in the winter.

The township was lucky to have the Rush River and its many tributaries to provide water power for many mills that would provide everything from lumber to ground grain to carded wool. Two villages grew up along the river, El Paso on the northern edge of the township and Lost Creek on the southern edge.

The Lewis family arrived in 1865 and settled in Section 30 near what would become Lost Creek. They soon built a saw mill in 1865 and a blacksmith shop in 1866. Lodowick S. Lewis and sons, Warren, Joseph and Frank, were all blacksmiths and “jacks-of-all-trades." By 1873, Jabe Lewis was postmaster of the newly opened post office of Lost Creek and ran a mercantile store near the saw mill. By 1879. Joe Lewis was selling organs and sewing machines. The Lewises later opened a blacksmith shop in East Ellsworth.

In the 1880s, Frank Kabarle ran a store a quarter-mile south of Lost Creek. By 1885, he repaired and sold guns and jewelry. Ed Janisch also ran a small dry goods and grocery store down the road from Kabarle's. On the side was a lean-to which covered a one-lane bowling alley. It was open from 1883 to 1890. Ed Janisch was also a tailor by trade and he sewed clothes and made suits for his neighbors.

Settlers to El Paso Township by 1865 included G.P. and J.B. Walker; Thomas Magee; Barnard Schmitt; Hiram Bennett; Thomas, Howard, John and Edmund Hurley; Thomas, Andrew, Cornelius, Jeremiah and Michael Murphy; R. Devereux; F. Karriger; John Hastert; Christian and Fred Wilkins; Frank Hyne (Hines); George Brill; M.D. McIntyre; Hilton Green; Frank Birkle; William Shellito; Timothy Harrington; G. Newman; Alfred Truman; Peter Schmitt; Berndt Torstenson; John Bates; F.F. Fischer; Daniel Manning; David and J. Mountin; Edmond Welch; Nels Nelson; Michael and Morris O’Connell; Andrew Peterson; Hans Rollefson; Lawrence Seifert; David (Abner) Thing; John Young.

If you have an ancestor who settled in El Paso Township by 1880, the Pierce County Historical Association needs your help. We are looking for information and photos for a summer 2017 exhibit on Pioneers in Pierce County. We are also looking for photos of any saw mills, schools, creameries or other businesses. Photos can be copied and your original returned. Our address is: PCHA P.O.Box 148 Ellsworth, WI 54011, or phone 715-273-0118 and leave your contact information.

