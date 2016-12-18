Finding your roots: Gilman Township

Gilman Township was first organized as the town of Deerfield in 1868, but the name was changed to Gilman in 1869.

The first board of supervisors included Oliver Purdy, Caleb Coon and Bardon Jensen. The first settler was B.F. Gilman in 1859. He was soon followed by N.B. Jensen, the Mattison brothers, Z. Seigerson, H. Bredahl, S.J. Goodell, Nels Gullikson, M.O. Grinde, Albert Martin, P. Vanasse and T.B. Forgenbakke.

The land was part of the “Big Woods” and was heavily forested.

The first school was taught in 1870 by M.L. Maxgood. The first marriage was that of Caleb Coon and Cenith Preston in 1867 and their oldest offspring was the first white child born in the township. The first death was that of Mrs. Rufus Preston.

The first post office was established on March 16, 1874 in Section 10 at Gilman with William F. Hals as postmaster. About six weeks later, Ulrich Hals took over as postmaster. Other postmasters included Otto Forseth, Martinus Grinde and Elias Jensen. The post office at Spring Valley took over the mail delivery in June 1900, thus closing the Gilman office.

The village of Gilman had a store, a saw mill and a church built in 1883 at a cost of $1,500. Mrs. Clara Mattison ran the store for a time and lived in the back. She closed the store about 1920 but it was reopened by Lester Place in 1922. Leonard Bune also ran the store from about 1929 to 1935.

Edward Christopherson ran a dray service which delivered goods to the store from Spring Valley. Gilman also had a creamery that started about 1903 with Benjamin Bjornstad as director. Christ Larson was the first buttermaker with Bob Banks succeeding him until the creamery closed. It also made cheese for a time. It closed sometime after 1915.

In 1925, George Bune built what he thought would be a 30-by-40-foot machine shed. A dance was held when the building was finished. It went over so well, the building was never used to store machinery. An addition was put on, oak heaters were added and a dance hall was born. Roller skating was also held in the Bune Dance Pavilion. It was the site of many wedding dances, church activities and political meetings. One corner had beds to put down sleepy children. A band stand was in the east corner. Mrs. Bune would spend all day before a dance making potato salad, cooking roasts, baking cookies and doughnuts to be sold at the dance. The hall closed in 1940 and was later torn down.

Gilman Township had a second post office in the southwest corner of Section 27 known as Slabtown. Isaac and Thea (Peterson) Isaakson built a store with the post office as a part of his operation. The post office opened in January 1892 and continued until August 1894 when mail was sent to Olivet. The store was 30-feet wide and about 40-feet long. Groceries were sold in the front with living quarters in the rear. The store was later sold to Ole Germanson and then to the Sampson brothers. Gust Anderson bought the store around 1900. A telephone office with its own switchboard was located here and was operated for many years by Mrs. Patterson and her daughters. Later Mrs. Lute Garfield took over the switchboard. The switchboard was moved out when service began being provided from Spring Valley.

Viking was a small village in Section 6 along the St. Croix border. It is thought that Nils P. Haugen suggested the name. Hiram Rudesill operated a saw mill directly across from the Viking store site on the edge of St. Croix County from 1875 to 1902. In 1891, Hans and Gunhild (Hanson) Olson built a store in Section 6. They carried a variety of goods from candy to tobacco to kerosene to dress goods. A post office was established at Viking on Feb.29, 1892, with Hans Olson as the first and only postmaster. The mail was brought from Centerville two times a week at first and later three times a week. The post office operated for about 10 years in the local store at which time mail delivery came from Spring Valley. George Olson and his mother ran the store for a time, as did Eddie Rasmussen and LuVerne Sensus. Peter J. Peterson and his wife bought the store in 1926 and continued running the store into the 1940‘s. They added a gas pump out front. The store continued for a few years after Mrs. Peterson’s death in 1942. When Peter Peterson retired, the store closed for good.

Viking had a Methodist congregation that was finally able to construct a building in 1897 on land donated by Mrs. Ellef Hanson Gjelstad (Gilstad). The church was torn down in 1940 and the congregation joined the Martell and New Centerville churches.

A creamery was also located at Viking. It was operated by Mr. Tandberg in 1897. In 1902 it was operated by the “Blegen Brothers & Mattison,” which was producing cheese sent to Minneapolis, St. Paul and Duluth, Minn.

Olivet was a village on the border of Gilman and Rock Elm Townships founded after the Civil War. Jake Jackson was one of its first settlers. About 1870, Charles Hawn constructed a large saw mill and a few years later, Charles Rideout built a stave mill at Olivet. There were large warehouses near each mill. Mr. Tousley ran a hotel and livery stable.

In its heyday, about 1880, Olivet had a population between 350 to 400 residents. At the time Olivet had eight stores, one of which was a drugstore and another a millinery, and the rest were general stores most of which carried groceries. There was an opera house, a dance hall, an Odd Fellows Hall, a shoe shop, a harness shop and two blacksmith shops. Mike McCardle was one of the blacksmiths and a Mr. Hill the other. A cheese factory was operated by Mr. Clark. There were also three saloons operated by Dan O’Connell, George Trayno, and Mr. McInerney.

Olivet had two doctors and a dentist. There was a large two-story school and a Methodist church. After the mills closed, the population dropped greatly.

Other early Gilman families included O. Aamodt, E. Arnolds, E. Bowen, H. Bredahl, C. Coon, A. Eggli, E. Falkinburg, J. Foster, M. Gibson, B. Gilman, S. Goodell, H. Grape, H. Haagenson, O. Hanson, J. Jenson, S. Knudsen, B. Lawrence, J. Mapes, H. McDonald, O. Melsby, I. Michelson, L. Moffet, J. Mullhollem, H. Neilson, R. Nelson. E. & C. Oleson, S. & T. Olsen, R. Preston, T. Rollofson, W. Shepard, H. Tollefson, T. Torkelson, R. Winslow, E. Yauch and G. Young.

If you have an ancestor who settled in Gilman Township by 1880, the Pierce County Historical Association needs your help. We are looking for family information and photos for a summer 2017 exhibit on Pioneers in Pierce County. In addition, we are looking for photos of any creameries, stores, or other businesses as we have few photos from Gilman Township. Photos can be copied and your original returned. Our mailing address is: PCHA P.O. Box 148 Ellsworth, WI 54011, or phone 715-273-0118 and leave your contact info.

