Finding your roots: Isabelle Township

Isabelle was separated as a township on March 2, 1855, from Pleasant Valley, a large township that included the townships of Maiden Rock, Hartland, Union, Ellsworth and Rock Elm. These were soon broken apart into separate townships.

In 1869, it was added to the town of Hartland. After changes and reorganization in 1871, it once again became a separate township and became the smallest township in the county as to area.

John Buckingham was chairman of the first board of supervisors at a meeting held at the home of Abner Brown.

In 1853, Adam Brown settled in Section 8 in what is now the town of Isabelle to farm. Thomas Nelson also came in 1853. The Phillips brothers erected a sawmill in Section 8 the same year.

By 1854, Thomas Nelson had built a brick kiln and shortly burned 100,000 bricks so new residents had both lumber and bricks available for construction. However, much of the area was owned by land speculators with no intention to settle here. Due to their speculation, land prices were way above the $1.25 an acre speculators paid, causing settlers to trickle in.

A.C. Morton acquired title to land overlooking the bay in 1854. Morton hired a surveyor to settle property lines. A.J. Dexter had previously purchased the land from the government and disputed the surveyor’s work as well as objecting to the surveyor trespassing on his property. An altercation occurred in which Dexter fatally shot the surveyor (Mr. Markle).

This was the first known murder to occur in Pierce County and the first criminal trial held in the county in a higher court above the jurisdiction of magistrate Whipple. Dexter was tried for manslaughter before Judge S.S.N. Fuller in 1855 and convicted, although he later was given a pardon. His lawyers, J.S. White and P.V. Wise each received $10 for their services.

The officials of the county had a large part of their time taken up dealing with bills for handcuffs, candles, livery charges, fuel to keep the prisoner warm, a new padlock for the jail, board (food) of the prisoner and pay for three deputies to guard him.

Morton had the village of Saratoga platted in 1856. When Morton applied to get a post office, he found another Saratoga already existed in Wood County, so he had to use his second choice, Bay City.

The village started with a flourish, having a saw mill, a grist mill and a shingle mill capable of sawing 10,000 shingles per day. They specialized in white pine lumber. Much of the pine they sawed was recovered from rafts going by on the river. Logs were often lost and the log rafts sometimes were even broken up by bad weather.

It seemed a good site at the head of Lake Pepin as a steamboat landing, but that didn’t occur. This village was later abandoned and the land purchased by Charles Tyler, who had an interesting history before arriving in Pierce County.

He was a musical prodigy who began travelling the world at the age of 12 doing concerts under the management of his parents. He retired and abandoned his musical career before he was 30. After buying the former Saratoga site, Tyler built a house that would be considered a mansion today. This house became the social center of its day. Tyler’s land was later replatted and became the village of Bay City that we know today.

Bay City is the only village in Isabelle Township. The first transportation into the area was by boat, probably docking in the old Mill Slough. A pier was later built on the lakefront but doesn’t seem to have had much use. Later a stage coach line served as transportation, going to Hager City or Maiden Rock.

Ferries and skiffs could be hired to cross the river to Minnesota. C. Tyler ran the stage house where meals and rooms could be attained. The stage house, or Red House as it was called, became something of a community center and a repository of a collection of artifacts and stuffed birds, which were Tyler’s hobbies.

Mail was brought to the stage house by stagecoach until the railroad was completed in 1885. Then the train delivered any mail.

Commercial fishing was a main industry as was providing wood for steamboats on the river. By 1895, Bay City had a railway station, a lumber yard, brick yard, lime kiln, a jail, two general stores, a blacksmith shop, bakery, four fish markets, a meat market, a church and a couple of saloons. The population was 251. The village of Bay City wasn’t incorporated until July 1909.

The first ordinance was to keep cows, chickens and other livestock penned and off the village streets.

Clamming, commercial fishing, silica sand mining and hybrid seed companies were industries that developed in the township after 1900.

Among the early settlers were: M. Adams, A. Brown, W. Funk, T. Nelson, A. Morton, M. Barkuloo, R. Dodge, L. Phillips, J. Gilmore, A.P. Anderson, J. Swanson, A.W. Parker, A. Chapman, G. & H. Truman, H. Meinke, J. McIntyre, E. Mansford, A. Phelps, W. Haynes, R. Olson, C. Caulson, W. Spriggle, F. Besonson, J. & C. Fertig, P. Smith, and P. Sherman.

If an ancestor is among any of these pioneer families, the Pierce County Historical Association needs your help. We are looking for information and photos for a summer 2017 exhibit on Pioneers in Pierce County. We are also looking for early business and farming photographs. Photos can be copied and your original returned. PCHA, P.O. Box 148 Ellsworth, WI 54011, or phone 715-273-0118 and leave your contact info. The office is open on Monday and Thursdays.

You may enjoy other articles in this series:

Finding your roots: Gilman Township

Finding your roots: El Paso Township

Finding your roots: Ellsworth Township

How a Frenchman founded Diamond Bluff

The story of the village of Clifton Mills

Do you descend from Pierce County pioneers?