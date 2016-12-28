Not just a treasurer: Beastrom set to retire

Beastrom is set to retire in less than a week and reflected on her time, more than 27 years, in government where she made quite an impact.

Beastrom was raised on a wheat farm in north-central Montana and decided to go to college at Concordia in Moorhead, Minn. At college, she reunited with her cousin, a man she hardly knew from her school days. Her cousin worked in the college’s library, and Beastrom decided to go to Wisconsin with her cousin to visit her cousin’s in-laws.

There, on a farm in Wisconsin, hundreds of miles from home, she fell in love.

“I thought he was a hired hand,” Beastrom said laughing.

Beastrom is referring to her husband, who was actually the brother of her cousin’s wife. Things clicked between the two and they were married in 11 months in 1969.

Beastrom eventually moved to Ellsworth, accepting a first grade teaching position at Prairie View Elementary.

After being a stay-at-home mom for the couple’s children, Nathan and Julie, she helped her husband with his clerk duties with the town of Ellsworth.

“I say since 1979 because my husband was elected because a woman could never be elected,” Beastrom said. “That was the thinking at that time. My husband served two terms as clerk, but he didn’t do anything but sign the check. So I’ve really been clerk since 1979.”

Along with her clerk duties, Beastrom began working at the Ford dealership in town in 1985 as an office manager. In just four years, Beastrom decided to accept a position in the Pierce County Treasurer’s office, a place she’d see as her home for almost three decades.

Beastrom could be looked at as a jack-of-all-trades, assisting others in the treasurer’s office with their work and vise-versa, but oddly enough, Beastrom has been qualified to be the Treasurer since 1989.

Beastrom helped train three treasurers at the position, even assisting Lee Skog, who beat Beastrom the first time she ran for County Treasurer in 1994.

Her training isn’t over either. Beastrom said she will assist soon-to-be Treasurer Kathy Fuchs in her transition in January and February with settlements.

Beastrom said it’s only right she help Fuchs, because the office is so busy there isn’t anyone who could really teach Fuchs the position.

“The others haven’t learned all of the processes because there’s always so much going on,” Beastrom said. “We each do our own thing. They don’t know everything that I do.”

Even Beastrom admits she didn’t want the position of Treasurer after her predecessor, Paula Knutson, alerted Beastrom she would be resigning and urged Beastrom to become the next Treasurer.

“I said, ‘I don’t want to, I love what I’m doing,’”Beastrom said. “She said, ‘you might as well, you’ve already trained three of them.’”

Beastrom has enjoyed her time as the Pierce County Treasurer and said she’ll miss “the people” most of all but can’t wait to not have to work 40 hours a week anymore.

Rather, Beastrom will enjoy some much needed downtime. Beastrom admits the last six months she’s been “stretched too thin.”

She will still be around town. Maybe you’ll see her at the American Legion in Ellsworth, where she is the Auxiliary President. Or at church playing the organ. You could even receive a newsletter she has written.

Her influence is everywhere and dates back many years, affecting many people.

The biggest impact that Beastrom feels she made has to do with taxes, implementing a system for people to make monthly payment plans, rather than a lump sum at the end of the year. Beastrom said delinquent taxes have plummeted since she has taken office.

“When I came in here we probably had around 200 people consistently with delinquent taxes and now we’re down to 85,” Beastrom said. “It’s down a lot.”

So watch for Beastrom around the county, where she will continue her town clerk, organist, president, and a lot of other duties to make Pierce County a better place.