Seniors gain a ‘Gathering Place’

Space located in the lower level of Malone Intermediate School now serves as a new Prescott treasure officially named “The Gathering Place.”

The Prescott Foundation recently provided a $3,000 grant and the City of Prescott provided a $5,000 grant to cover costs for upgrading previous classroom space and future programming options.

A grand opening and open house is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 17. After the open house, normal operating hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Janet Cleary, who has been active in developing this project, said “This has been a long-awaited addition to the Prescott community. The senior residents are very grateful for this generous opportunity to have a place to meet and hang out with friends and neighbors.”

Prescott School Superintendent Dr. Rick Spicuzza views this as a great partnership.

“We have implemented measures for the safety of our students and guests in the school to allow efficient and secure use of the facilities,” Spicuzza said. “The intergenerational aspect of this partnership is a unique and valuable experience that is a win-win for the community, staff and students of Prescott.”

Questions about The Gathering Place can be directed to Cleary at 715-262-0141.