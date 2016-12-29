Finding your roots: Hartland Township

The township of Hartland was organized in November 1857 from part of Isabelle Township. Off to a slow start, it was a year later that an organizational meeting was held at the home of Joseph Sleeper.

The first annual meeting was held April 6, 1859, with Henry Gilmore as acting supervisor. The first elected board of supervisors consisted of A. Harris, Joseph Sleeper and R.M. Sproul.

The earliest known settler was Lewis Buckmaster, who in 1853 settled on 80 acres in Section 1. It is thought he named the new township “Hartland” because he felt his new home was in the heart of the land. He was soon followed by James Buckingham in Section 28 and Augustus Hodgeman in Section 24.

The earliest known school was organized in 1858 with Mary Ann Stunio as the first teacher. This school was described as being near the river and might be what was later called Hodgeman School.

By 1858, Hartland’s population had grown to 158. Slow growth was due to land speculators charging much higher prices for land than the $1.25 an acre that they had paid. The communities of Herbert, Sleeper’s Mills, Snow’s Corner and Esdaile eventually played parts in the township.

The Isabelle River runs through Hartland Township and played a large role in early industry providing water power for many mills. Joseph and Wright Sleeper built a sawmill and gristmill in Section 15. In 1853, James Buckingham built a dam and sawmill in Section 28. These sawmills provided lumber for houses, buildings, wagons, bridges and fences. A lime kiln was operating just above the Sleeper mill.

In 1855, Buckingham sold his mill and dam to T. Hyatt. It changed hands several times until 1860 when John Barnes took over. Barnes operated the mill until 1866 when Mary A. Carney of Goodhue County bought his holdings in Section 27 and 28. A fire at the mill brought in a new partner, William Fairbanks.

By 1870, Thomas and Mary Carney had platted out streets and lots east of the mill. Soon the village of Esdaile grew up in Section 28 next to the saw mill.

Charles Betcher of the Betcher Lumber Company in Red Wing and his partner bought the mill operation and greatly enlarged the facilities and capacity. They added a wagon factory. This is when Esdaile saw a great growth spurt.

Hiram Patch was Esdaile’s first postmaster when the post office was established in 1873. The school was moved to the village and enlarged. The road into Esdaile from the west ran along the top of the dam for the saw mill. By 1880, the Betcher mill was employing more than 70 people either in the mill or making spokes or working on other wagon parts.

The Lewis family was operating a sawmill and woodworking shop in Isabelle in Section 33.

Hartland’s first church was Eidsvold Lutheran. The first recorded baptism was that of Willy Paulson on May 5, 1870.

Before having a church building, services were held in private homes or at the school. In the northeast corner, Catholic families travelled to the Clayfield Catholic Church in Ellsworth Township. In 1872, a small group of Scandinavian Methodist settlers organized to buy land for a Methodist church in Section 26. They bought land from Andrew B. Johnson for $25. This became the Hartland United Methodist Church.

In 1873, families on the north edge of the township met at the Drake school to discuss the formation of another church. With the help of Rev. Egbert of Red Wing, 1874 saw the construction of the Hartland Presbyterian Church.

By 1907, Hartland Township had 2,419 head of cattle with a value of $33,866 and 512 horses with a value of $85,540.

In 1908, Esdaile’s population was 100 and boasted a general store, a post office, a creamery, a telephone office, blacksmith and wagon maker. Hartland Township remained primarily a farming community .

Early settlers included: J. Adams, W. Allen, T. Andrews, C. Barkuloo, T. Carney, A. Brown, L. Buckingham, L. Buckmaster, P. Conlin, H. Currie, M. Darrington, H. & J. Drake, J. Davis, J. English, H. Fairchild, W. Fairbanks, M. Fryer, G. Fellows, J. Ferber, D. Garfield, S. Gates, M. Gibbs, J. Gillespie, H. & J. Gilmore, W. & S. McDonald, A. Mumford, T. Nelson, J. Noll, J. Spaulding, R. Sproul, J. Sleeper, L. Stafford, R. Stogdill, B. Tabor, J. Turner, C. Tyler, D. & T. Taggart, H. Tollison, and C. Weghorn

If you have an ancestor who settled in Hartland Township by 1880, the Pierce County Historical Association needs your help. We are looking for information and photos of families, farms and businesses for a summer 2017 exhibit on Pioneers in Pierce County. Photos can be copied and your original returned. PCHA, P.O. Box 148 Ellsworth, WI 54011, or phone 715-273-0118 and leave your contact info.

You may enjoy other articles in this series:

Finding your roots: Isabelle Township

Finding your roots: Gilman Township

Finding your roots: El Paso Township

Finding your roots: Ellsworth Township

How a Frenchman founded Diamond Bluff

The story of the village of Clifton Mills