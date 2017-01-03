Law enforcement from both sides of the river joined volunteers in the search for Christiansen after she went missing March 12. The Hager City woman was last seen in Red Wing after a night out with friends.

Searchers scoured the river valley for four days in hopes of turning up any sign of Christiansen. The search ended after authorities, using sonar technology aboard a boat, detected what appeared to be a submerged vehicle in the backwaters.

Hours later, Christiansen’s white Dodge Caravan was hoisted from the waters.

The search effort included the help of the nonprofit organization United Legacy, which led the effort. More than 130 volunteers aided in the search on the day Christiansen’s body was found.

According to a Pierce County Sheriff’s Office accident report, deputies concluded she was negotiating a curve in the road while heading east on Highway 63 and drove off the roadway into a ditch, continued over an embankment and into the river.

The van was found submerged upside-down against a bridge pillar, according to the report.

“The condition of the driver during this event is unknown but toxicology results show a (blood-alcohol concentration) of 0.263 at time of death,” the report states.